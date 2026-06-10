Red Bull Malaysia announces Red Bull Next Generation, a new athlete development platform focused on emerging talent across Southeast Asia

Applications open for Malaysian athletes aged 18–25 across all sports and disciplines

Selected athletes will receive support including mentorship, workshops, media visibility and tailored development opportunities

The programme focuses on identifying athletes before mainstream recognition, spotlighting the journey behind progression and performance

Red Bull Next Generation forms part of a long-term commitment to supporting the future of youth sport and athlete storytelling in the region



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2026 - Red Bull Malaysia, the No.1 energy drink brand in the nation, today announced Red Bull Next Generation, a regional athlete development platform under TCP Group, committed to supporting emerging young athletes in Southeast Asia.



Red Bull Next Generation empowers aspiring athletes with the platform, visibility and opportunities to take their next step in sport.



Launching first in Malaysia and Indonesia, Red Bull Next Generation's mission is to spotlight athletes on the rise across all sports and disciplines. From established competitive sports to emerging disciplines and growing sporting communities, the programme is open to athletes aged 18-25 who are actively progressing and ready to take the next step in their journey.





Part of TCP Group's long-term commitment to supporting the future of sporting talents, Red Bull Next Generation is more than a traditional sponsorship programme. Designed as a long-term platform focused on athlete development, visibility and progression, it supports athletes at a stage where the right backing can change their trajectory.





"At TCP Group, we believe Southeast Asia has an incredible future generation of athletes, creators and communities shaping the future of sport and culture," said Supasita Kraisri, Chief Global Marketing Officer, TCP Group.





"Red Bull Next Generation reflects our long-term commitment to supporting that future by creating opportunities, building visibility and giving emerging athletes access to the kind of support that can help accelerate their journey," she said.









Applications are now officially open to Malaysian athletes aged 18–25 across all sports and disciplines from June 2026 via the Red Bull Next Generation website here: https://www.redbullsport.com/my/next-generation/2026 . The first group of Red Bull Next Generation athletes is slated to be announced from August 2026 onwards.



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"We want this programme to become more than an athlete initiative. We want it to become a platform that inspires ambition, progression and belief across the region."Selection goes beyond results and influences – athletes are evaluated based on mindset, potential, level of support and commitment to their sport. The Red Bull Next Generation programme combines performance support, expert guidance and athlete storytelling, helping selected athletes develop both competitively and personally. Athletes chosen for the programme will receive tailored support that includes workshops, mentorship, media training, financial assistance and content visibility across Red Bull channels.Adelene Tay, Head of Marketing, TCP Red Bull Malaysia, shared, "Red Bull Malaysia has always been committed to energising the local sporting community, from supporting grassroots motorsports talent to providing platforms that inspire ambition, growth, and belief among the next generation of Malaysian athletes.""With Malaysia being one of the first markets to lead Red Bull Next Generation, we see this as an important opportunity to shine a spotlight on promising athletes and provide them with greater visibility and opportunities. At Red Bull Malaysia, we remain committed to building a stronger sporting community for the future, and we are excited to play a role in helping more Malaysian athletes realise their potential."The programme will also include guidance from Martin Pfeifenberger, a Performance Expert specialising in athlete training, recovery and human performance. With more than 20 years of experience, Martin has worked with elite athletes across over 100 sports disciplines, ranging from Formula 1 drivers and Olympic champions to top-performing teams in football, triathlon, and endurance sports."Across Southeast Asia, there are young athletes putting in the work every day, often before anyone is paying attention," said Sigurd Meiche, Program Director for Red Bull Next Generation, who has extensive experience developing athlete-focused sports initiatives globally."Some athletes may already be competing at a high level, while others are building momentum within their local scenes, communities or cities. What matters to us is not whether someone is already famous or fully professional, it is their mindset, ambition and commitment to progressing in their sport," he said."Red Bull Next Generation is about finding those athletes early, supporting them at the moment it matters most, and helping them unlock what's possible both in sport and beyond it."Unlike many traditional, one-size-fits-all athlete programmes, Red Bull Next Generation is intentionally designed to be inclusive across all sports and disciplines, including esports, and welcomes both individual and team athletes. Whether competing nationally, building recognition within a city or hometown, or becoming influential figures within local sports communities, the programme is focused on identifying athletes with the ambition and potential to progress.Centred around the belief that the next generation of athletes already exists, they just have not been seen yet, Red Bull Next Generation aims to spotlight the training, progression, setbacks and breakthroughs that happen long before mainstream recognition.Hashtag: #RedBullNextGen

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About Red Bull Malaysia

Energising Malaysians since 1993, Red Bull Malaysia is the No.1 energy drink brand in the nation, fuelling individuals of all lifestyles to live their purpose through a range of effective and delicious energy drinks. A firm believer in the special combination of "Energy" and "Passion", the brand aims to give drinkers a boost they need to overcome everything and anything.



About TCP Group

TCP Group is a leading beverage and food company in Thailand and the owner of the world's most iconic energy drink brand "Red Bull" with the Yoovidhya family. Also known as the "House of Great Brands," the company has a diverse product portfolio and is active in 15 markets in Asia, employing more than 5,000 people globally. In Thailand, the company also enjoys success from its distribution, OEM, vending machine business and market activation service.

Red Bull Malaysia