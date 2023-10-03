Prudence Foundation is the community investment arm of Prudential plc in Asia and Africa. Its mission is to create a better future for communities by making them safer and more resilient to life's risks. The Foundation runs regional programmes as well as local programmes in partnership with NGOs, governments and the private sector in order to maximise the impact of its efforts. Prudence Foundation leverages Prudential's long-term mindset and geographical scale to make communities safer, more secure and more resilient. The Foundation is a Hong Kong registered charitable entity. For more information please visit: www.prudencefoundation.com

SAFE STEPS Kids is a multi-platform public-service programme created by Prudence Foundation, in partnership with International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Cartoon Network. The programme focuses on providing life-saving information to children via a series of entertaining videos and education materials featuring beloved Cartoon Network characters. SAFE STEPS Kids aims to save millions of lives by educating children from a young age, helping to create a future generation that is well-prepared and resilient to life-threatening situations. For more information please visit: https://www.safestepskids.com/

