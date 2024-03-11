The PR Council is the only North American association dedicated to supporting agencies with a core competency in earned media. Through a combination of convening and advising, the PR Council aims to help Members - the leaders of 150 premier global, mid-size, regional and specialty firms - work smarter to build more valuable agencies. The organization is focused on the most critical issues affecting PR agency leaders' ability to attract and retain talent and grow client relationships and their firms.

PRovoke Media produces content across multiple platforms, delivering the most sophisticated reporting and analysis of public relations news, trends and issues, along with an extensive global footprint of events, including the SABRE Awards - the world's biggest PR awards program. Founded in 2000 and previously known as the Holmes Report, the media company's intelligence and insight challenges practitioners to consider the broader implications of their actions and elevates the status of the discipline by proving to senior executives that PR is a mission critical management function that can deliver extraordinary business value.

