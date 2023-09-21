Cathay will now be the master brand around the world, simplifying the way our customers interact with us
Around the world, Cathay will now be our master brand while Cathay Pacific remains the brand of our airline, and proudly so.
Customers across the globe can look forward to an array of new and aspirational offerings in holidays, shopping, dining, wellness and payment, providing more opportunities for us to engage with our customers every day.
To celebrate the rollout of Cathay around the world and inspired by its purpose to move people forward in life, the brand has launched its first global campaign in three years – Feels Good To Move. This campaign is a celebration of humanity's innate urge to move, starting from our very first heartbeat, and every piece of content is an irresistible call to get moving.
General Manager of Brand, Insights and Marketing Communications Edward Bell said: "This campaign goes straight to the heart of why Cathay exists as a premium travel lifestyle brand – a brand that aims to enable us to live the premium travel lifestyle, every day. Since our beginnings, Cathay has always been about forward progress. Restlessness is in our DNA. This campaign is a celebration of how good it feels to move."
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Cathay Pacific