The new technology, being piloted with Watsons Philippines, has the power to revolutionize the way consumers identify and address their unique skincare needsMANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2024 – POND'S SKIN INSTITUTE has debuted a revolutionary Microbiome Analyzer that deciphers the complex ecosystem of microorganisms residing on the skin and delivers insights that empower consumers to make more precise choices for achieving their ultimate skin. A step change in beauty tech, the state-of-the-art test that generates a customized microbiome report, identifies users' unique skin profile and recommends a complete day and night skincare regimen best suited to their individualized results.
"At the POND'S SKIN INSTITUTE, we're constantly innovating to help people achieve their ultimate skin, and we're thrilled to reveal the Microbiome Analyzer as our latest beauty breakthrough," said LUCIA LIU, R&D Platform Lead for POND'S SKIN INSTITUTE. "Invisible to the naked eye, the microbiome holds specific information about how to enhance your skin and guide your skincare routine. Leveraging our unrivaled expertise in microbiome science, this new technology is a game-changer in making that data accessible, comprehensible, and actionable."
The skin microbiome, an intricate ecosystem unique to every individual, plays an important role in maintaining skin health and produces important nutrients to support our skin's beauty needs, such as vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids. It dynamically responds to external factors such as weather, pollution, UV exposure, cosmetics, stress, sleep, and exercise and imbalances in the microbiome have been linked to various skin concerns, including dryness, sensitivity, acne, and premature aging. By gaining a deeper understanding of the skin microbiome, individuals can better address their specific skincare needs.
The POND'S SKIN INSTITUTE Microbiome Analyzer utilizes rapid profiling and innovative data tools to facilitate identification of users' microbiome signature. Consumers will learn about their skincare needs and be recommended a suitable skincare regimen, based on their microbiome characteristics. The process is simple. Here's how it works:
- Provide a Sample: An on-site beauty advisor will assist in collecting a microbiome sample. All it takes is a gentle swab of your skin.
- Test Processing: The sample will be processed and within 60mins, the analysis will be completed.
- Custom Skincare Consultation: Your beauty advisor will generate your microbiome report, including personalized skincare recommendations.
The tool integrates the latest product innovations available from POND'S SKIN INSTITUTE, such as the new Age Miracle Ultimate Youth Serum with Hexyl-Retinol™ that boosts collagen for reduced wrinkle appearance and plumper skin, and the new Bright Miracle Ultimate Clarity Serum with Niasorcinol™ that repairs skin up to 10 layers deep and fades dark spots.
ABOUT POND'S SKIN INSTITUTE
As a brand of firsts, in 1978 it raised the bar in skincare technologies as the originator of Niacinamide, which has become a one of the most valuable and versatile skincare ingredients in a formulator's arsenal, renowned for its ability to brighten the skin and soften the appearance of pores. It was preceded by the creation of the brand's Cold Cream, Vanishing Cream and Repairing Serum.
Today, POND'S SKIN INSTITUTE is a global community of 700 researchers working to discover and advance scientific breakthroughs that can help people achieve their most ultimate skin. Its frontier is the Nobel-Prize winning science of autophagy and skin's natural repair and rejuvenation processes, which is core to the brand's innovations and product solutions that help skin remain resilient, healthy, and full of vitality.
Throughout its steeped history, POND'S SKIN INSTITUTE boasts more than 5,000 patents worldwide across its five global R&D centers that are dedicated to the ongoing development of technologies and ingredients that will care for skin today, tomorrow, and beyond.
Unilever