POND'S SKIN INSTITUTE has a longstanding history of skincare expertise and innovation dating back more than 175 years. Founded by American pharmacist Theron T. Pond in 1846, the brand's advancements in dermatological sciences have not only made their mark with industry experts at large, but have also captured the loyalty of public figures, renowned celebrities and women across the world. As a brand of firsts, in 1978 it raised the bar in skincare technologies as the originator of Niacinamide, which has become a one of the most valuable and versatile skincare ingredients in a formulator's arsenal, renowned for its ability to brighten the skin and soften the appearance of pores. It was preceded by the creation of the brand's Cold Cream, Vanishing Cream and Repairing Serum. Today, POND'S SKIN INSTITUTE is a global community of 700 researchers working to discover and advance scientific breakthroughs that can help people achieve their most ultimate skin. Its frontier is the Nobel-Prize winning science of autophagy and skin's natural repair and rejuvenation processes, which is core to the brand's innovations and product solutions that help skin remain resilient, healthy, and full of vitality. Throughout its steeped history, POND'S SKIN INSTITUTE boasts more than 5,000 patents worldwide across its five global R&D centers that are dedicated to the ongoing development of technologies and ingredients that will care for skin today, tomorrow, and beyond.

