HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2026 - The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) held the Launch Ceremony of the PolyU International Future Challenge 2026 (PolyU IFC 2026), a flagship innovation and entrepreneurship competition, yesterday (13 May). With eight competition regions spanning Hong Kong and strategic Chinese Mainland cities, PolyU IFC 2026 invites local and global innovators and entrepreneurs to participate, converting their ideas into impactful ventures that address real-world challenges in these regions. The Launch Ceremony featured an insightful fireside chat and a sharing session with last year's participants, drawing the keen participation of industry experts, scholars and startup representatives.
In his opening remarks, Prof. Jin-Guang TENG, PolyU President, stated, "PolyU IFC reflects our deep commitment to driving innovation and nurturing top-quality talent for societal benefits. This year's Challenge has been strategically aligned with the Nation's 15th Five-Year Plan and focuses on the 'Artificial Intelligence (AI)+' initiative. Leveraging the robust network of PolyU Mainland Translational Research Institutes (MTRIs), it connects local and global innovators to regional industrial clusters, offering market opportunities across key industry domains spanning life sciences, advanced manufacturing, fintech, smart cities and aerospace." He encouraged global talents to seize this invaluable opportunity to contribute to the social development of the competition regions while achieving personal growth.
Building on the success of the inaugural PolyU IFC last year, the competition returns with eight competition regions, spanning Shenzhen Qianhai, Jinjiang, Nanjing, Wuhan, Hong Kong, Hefei, Hangzhou and Wuxi. It aims to empower innovative talent to dream and deliver, supporting them in creating opportunities for the future of innovation while leveraging the cross-border network of PolyU MTRIs. All those who believe in the unlimited potential of AI+ and pursue technology-driven social impact are encouraged to turn their dreams into reality on the PolyU IFC 2026 stage.
Participants will earn the chance to win a wealth of rewards and opportunities, including up to HK$120,000 (Hong Kong Region) or RMB100,000 (each Chinese Mainland region) for regional champion teams, who can then compete for greater honours and awards at the Grand Final. In addition to monetary prizes, participants will also have the opportunity to connect with Chinese Mainland markets via the University's MTRI network, join local and overseas entrepreneurial visits, secure commercialisation support from the PolyVentures startup ecosystem, access PolyU's established network of investors and corporate leaders, receive mentorship from industry experts and obtain tuition sponsorship for the PolyU Master of Technology Entrepreneurship programme. Moreover, all participants will be entitled to join the "KT&E Skills Acceleration Hub" training series to enhance their innovation and entrepreneurship skillsets.
With AI+ at its core and the vision to bring positive impact to local industries and societal wellbeing, PolyU IFC 2026 strategically focuses on five industry domains: Life Sciences and Healthcare, Advanced Manufacturing and Microelectronics, Digital Economy and FinTech, Smart City and Green Living, as well as Aerospace and Aviation Technology. The focus domains of each competition region are outlined as follows:
Competition Regions
Industry Domains
Life Sciences and Healthcare
Advanced Manufacturing and Microelectronics
Digital Economy and FinTech
Smart City and Green Living
Aerospace and Aviation Technology
Qianhai
X
X
X
X
Jinjiang
X
X
X
Nanjing
X
X
X
X
Wuhan
X
X
Hong Kong
X
X
X
X
X
Hefei
X
X
X
Hangzhou
X
X
X
X
Wuxi
X
X
X
X
PolyU is in discussion with government authorities, enterprises and institutions across Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland to secure their participation as sponsors, strategic partners and supporting organisations of the Challenge, offering them enhanced brand visibility, cross‑border market exposure and access to top innovative talents. By building a robust cross-border innovation platform, PolyU and its partners will jointly drive innovation and create long-term value for society by leveraging synergistic collaboration.
During the Launch Ceremony fireside chat, Mr Albert WONG, former CEO of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, engaged in a thought-provoking dialogue with Prof. YANG Hongxia, Associate Dean (Global Engagement) of the PolyU Faculty of Computer and Mathematical Sciences; Executive Director of the PolyU Academy for Artificial Intelligence; and Chair Professor of Generative Artificial Intelligence. The speakers explored a range of topics that included the innovation ecosystem, tomorrow's ventures and talents, AI democratisation, and translational research, from both industry and academic perspectives. This exchange marked the start of the competition, inspiring everyone with an aspiration for innovation and entrepreneurship.
Local and global applications are now open for all IFC 2026 competition regions, with the official application deadline set for 14 June. Regional finals will run from August to November, while regional top teams will compete at the Grand Final in January next year. For details of the Challenge, please visit the official website.
Hashtag: #PolyU
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PolyU
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.