HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2024 - PolyU research teams garneredat the 2024 Silicon Valley International Inventions Festival (SVIIF), includingSVIIF was held from 26 to 28 July 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Led by, the PolyU research teams and startups showcased their innovations on the international stage, connecting with investors and business partners worldwide to raise the University's global profile.This year, PolyU's award-winning research projects spanned healthcare devices, advanced materials, artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) and sensing technology.the project "led by, snatched a Semi-grand Prize of SVIIF and a gold medal. This invention provides a seamless, continuous, comfortable, non-invasive and inflammation-free electrocardiogram monitoring solution with ICU-grade accuracy without traditional wired and bulky clinical devices.Developed byand her team, the project "" was awarded the Prize of the Korea Invention Promotion Association and a gold medal. In addition, the project "" led by, received the Prize of the Croatian Union Innovators and a silver medal.is impressed with the great accomplishments of the PolyU award-winning teams and stated, "PolyU's multiple awards at SVIIF serve as a testament to the increasing international recognition of its research and innovations. The University will continue to uphold its motto 'To learn and to apply, for the benefit of mankind', advancing the development of science and technology and translation of research outcomes into real-world solutions to address future societal challenges and improve the standard of living globally."SVIIF, which is the largest event of its kind in the United States, this year drew participation from approximately 30 countries and regions, representing a wide array of academic institutions, research institutes and enterprises. Supported and attended by multinational corporations, investors and entrepreneurs, the event serves as a crucial platform for inventors and the business community to explore commercialisation opportunities and seek partnerships.To learn more about these PolyU's award-winning projects, please refer to the Appendix or visit the website of the PolyU Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office.Hashtag: #PolyU

