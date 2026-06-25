As a Strategic Partner, Kenanga Investors Berhad ("KIB") plays a key role in supporting this initiative, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible investment. Since its inception, KIB's employees, distribution partners, and clients have actively participated in the programme's beach clean-up efforts. Now in its fourth year, the asset management firm remains dedicated to the mission of the International Volunteer Weekend, which seeks to protect marine ecosystems and promote conservation through hands-on activities and education.
"Kenanga Investors is proud to continue its support of BEST for this meaningful initiative. Our 'Invest for Good' ethos guides us in leading with purpose, integrity, and compassion, ensuring that our financial expertise and resources are leveraged to create a lasting, positive impact on the world. We are eager to help this programme achieve its objectives of raising awareness on the importance of eco-tourism and sustainable practices to preserve the rich biodiversity of our oceans for generations to come," said Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of KIB.
This programme is further strengthened by the involvement of the PADI AWARE Foundation, which supports the Dive Against Debris® initiative. Through their global advocacy for marine conservation, PADI AWARE Foundation contributes valuable resources, expertise, and guidance to ensure effective data collection on underwater debris, driving policy changes for cleaner oceans.
The three-day programme will include:
- Dive Against Debris® – Certified divers will conduct underwater cleanups, collecting and recording marine debris data to contribute to global conservation efforts.
- Beach Cleanup – Volunteers will remove waste from the shoreline, preventing it from harming marine life and polluting coastal areas.
- Environment Education – Interactive workshops and discussions will educate participants on ocean conservation, environmental awareness, responsible tourism and sustainable living practices.
"We are thrilled to continue our efforts through Phase 4 of this initiative. With the support of Kenanga Investors Berhad and PADI AWARE Foundation, we are making significant strides in protecting our oceans and fostering environmental responsibility," said Mohd Ariff Bin Ismail, Programme Director from BEST.
This initiative welcomes volunteers from all backgrounds, including divers, environmentalists and nature enthusiasts, to join in creating a lasting impact on marine conservation.
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Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358 (353563-P)
We provide investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, alternative investments, as well as wills and trusts for retail, corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients via a multi-distribution network.
The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2026 recognised four funds under the Malaysia Provident Funds category; Kenanga Growth Fund was named Equity Malaysia (5 Years), Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 was awarded Equity Malaysia Diversified (3 Years), Kenanga Malaysian Inc Fund was awarded Equity Malaysia Diversified (10 Years) while Kenanga Managed Growth Fund was recognised with the title Mixed Asset MYR Balanced – Malaysia (10 Years).
The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management's ("AAM") 2026 Best of the Best Awards awarded Kenanga Investors under the following categories, Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Best Impact Investing Manager in ASEAN, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia CEO of the Year (Co-Winner), Malaysia CIO of the Year, Malaysia Best House for Alternatives and Malaysia Best ESG Engagement Initiative.
At the AAM ETF Awards 2026, Kenanga Investors received an accolade under the category Malaysia Leverage and Inverse ETF of the Year for the Kenanga KLCI Daily 1x Inverse ETF. The IFN Investor Awards 2025 awarded the Kenanga Islamic Balanced Fund under the categories of "IFN Investor Best Balanced Mixed Assets Fund in Malaysia — MYR 2025", "IFN Investor Best Balanced Mixed Assets Fund in Asia Pacific 2025", and "IFN Investor Best Global Balanced Mixed Assets Fund 2025".
The FPAM Financial Planning Leadership Award 2025 presented Kenanga Investors with the Platinum Award under the Charter Member Category, highlighting our dedication to shaping the future of financial planning. For the ninth consecutive year, we were affirmed an investment manager rating of IMR-2 by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, since first rated in 2017. The IMR rating on reflects the fund management company's well-established investment processes and sound risk management practices
Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad