pCloud stands as a prominent global provider of cloud storage solutions for more than 10 years, offering a variety of lifetime plans to cater to a wide spectrum of user needs. Emphasizing accessibility and security, pCloud empowers users to effectively manage and protect their digital assets. Today, the service is one of the top 5 cloud storage services and is in competition with top providers such as Google and Dropbox. With unique features such as pCloud Drive, branded download links, upload links, and synchronizing multiple folders, pCloud delivers unmatched versatility, security, and sharing capabilities. With pCloud Drive, files can be completely stored in the cloud, freeing up local hard drive space. This also improves the upload and download speed of files of any size that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. pCloud is the first cloud storage provider to offer both encrypted and unencrypted folders within the same account. With pCloud's unique client-side encryption functionality users' files are safely hidden from any unauthorized access.

