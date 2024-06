The Pakistan central bank's foreign exchange reserves stood at $8.9 billion in the week ending June 21, down from $9.13 billion in the preceding week, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday.

"During the week ended on 21-June-2024, SBP reserves decreased by US$239 million to US$8,895.8 million due to external debt repayments," the statement said. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Mark Heinrich)