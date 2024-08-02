KARACHI: Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increased to US$14.39 billion by 26th July 2024, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

According to the statistics released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central bank's reserves increased by $75 million during the week ending 26th July, reaching $9.10 billion, while commercial banks held $5.28 billion.

This represents an overall increase in foreign reserves compared to the previous week, which ended on 19th July, when total reserves were $14.34 billion.