As Singapore CBD office rents rise for a fifth consecutive quarter and vacancy hits a record low, CoWorkSpace aims to shield members from rent increases that flex operators typically pass through.SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 May 2026 - CoWorkSpace is conveniently located at 6 Raffles Quay #16-01, occupying an entire floor within the office tower and comprising more than 50 private suites designed for startups, SMEs, and established corporations across shipping, financial intermediaries, family offices, professional services, business consultancy, technology, and trade-related industries.
The building is linked to both Raffles Place and Downtown MRT stations via fully sheltered underground walkways, allowing members and their visitors to reach the office without exposure to Singapore’s heat or rain.
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About CoWorkSpace
CoWorkSpace is an owner-operated serviced office at 6 Raffles Quay #16-01 in Singapore's Central Business District. The property offers over 50 private suites, giving startups, SMEs, and established corporations a prestigious address, fully sheltered access to Raffles Place and Downtown MRT stations, privacy, and flexible medium to long-term membership options. Industries served include shipping, financial intermediaries, family offices, professional services, business consultancy, technology, and trade-related industries. More information at CoWorkSpace Serviced Office.
CoWorkSpace