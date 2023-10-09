Orion Capital Asia is a ten-year old Singapore based private credit investment manager focused on direct lending opportunities in Asia Pacific to middle market businesses that are owned by both private equity sponsors and local entrepreneurs. It seeks to be a reliable source of capital that is tailored to the borrower's needs and is value accretive, while achieving superior risk reward for investors through robust execution of the investment strategy. The medium-term loans finance organic growth, acquisitions, and other corporate initiatives where the businesses have been under-served by traditional banking channels. The loans are secured, across diverse industry sectors, and in many cases involve bespoke financing solutions to meet the borrowers' requirements spanning multiple jurisdictions. It does not invest in distressed assets.

