The "Outstanding SME ESG and Business Performance Award" is organized by the Start-up and SME Resource Centre under The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, with the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association as the co-organizer. The award aims to encourage small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to continuously invest resources in practicing ESG upgrades and transformation, thereby enhancing their competitiveness and expanding their green business opportunities. It also emphasizes that the society should pay more attention to SMEs and support them, and advises SMEs to incorporate effective ESG practices in their businesses to help them identify different business risks and effectively provide solutions for these risks, while focusing on the benefits of different stakeholders.
Mr. Wang Chunsheng, the Chief Executive Officer of Novautek stated, "we are honored to receive the award, which not only recognizes Novautek's performance in business and ESG practices but also encourages us to continue making greater contributions to innovation and sustainable development. In the future, we will remain committed to technological innovation, environmental protection, and social responsibility, upholding the concept of sustainable development in our business operations, while giving back to society and create greater value for the general public and all our stakeholders."
About Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited
Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited is a Hong Kong-based innovation technology company focusing on the R&D and applications of autonomous driving technologies. It invests in related enterprises and possesses professional capabilities in technology R&D, product commercialization, and high-quality after-sales service. Its products span various fields, including patrol inspections, cleaning and sanitation, logistics transportation, engineering construction, intelligent warehousing, and professional services. In the future, Novautek will continue to leverage its cutting-edge AI and autonomous driving technology to tailor products that meet the specific needs of the Hong Kong market. By harnessing its localized service advantages and providing high-quality products and services, Novautek aims to promote Hong Kong's technological products on a global scale.
