Over the next three years, an estimated 60,000 screenings and 6,000 cataract surgeries will be performed, offering thousands the chance to regain their sight—and with it, renewed opportunities for work and a better quality of life

Advancing Sustainable Outcomes, the multi-year project will Strengthen Ophthalmic Capacity in Sierra Leone through Ministry of Health Collaboration

Over 1,500 cataract surgeries have been carried out in the initiative's first year—delivering vital eye care to some of Sierra Leone's most underserved communities, helping restore vision and dignity where it's needed most

DUBAI , UAE - EQS Newswire - 9 October 2025 - In a concerted push to reduce avoidable blindness, Choithram International Foundation ( www.Choithrams.com ) and Noor Dubai Foundation (a member of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives), working in coordination with Sierra Leone's Ministry of Health (MOH), has embarked on a sweeping three-year cataract outreach programme. Teaming up with Choithram Memorial Hospital (CMH) in Freetown and boosted by proven expertise of India's Choithram Netralaya (Eye Hospital), the programme sets its sights on reducing the prevalence of avoidable blindness in the West African nation.A 2021 Rapid Assessment of Avoidable Blindness (RAAB) study revealed that 5.4% of Sierra Leoneans aged 50 and above suffer from blindness, affecting more than 43,000 individuals. The leading cause—untreated cataracts—accounts for nearly 60% of cases, yet less than a third of those affected receive effective surgical intervention. Further, deep gender-based disparities exist for both coverage and surgical outcomes.Over the next three years, an estimated 60,000 screenings and 6,000 cataract surgeries will be performed, offering thousands the chance to regain their sight—and with it, renewed opportunities for work and a better quality of life. Beyond immediate relief, the programme takes a long-term view, with Sierra Leone's Ministry of Health sending two ophthalmologists and four nurses each month to re-train under the specialists from Choithram Netralaya. The effort underscores not only the urgency of addressing avoidable blindness but also the need to cultivate local expertise that will sustain eye care in the years to comeDr. Manal Taryam, CEO, Noor Dubai Foundation, said,Recognizing the need for urgent action, each year, a six-month surgical outreach camp will be held between January and June—avoiding the rainy season—to ensure the highest quality of care and optimal patient participation. Screenings will be conducted at multiple levels. The first round will take place at district-level government hospitals, followed by online assessments conducted by CMH experts. A final screening will be held one day before the scheduled operation in Freetown.Mr. L.T. Pagarani, Chairman of Choithrams Group, praised the UAE leadership for fostering a spirit of outreach and humanitarian support. "Their vision inspires us, and through this guiding initiative—the Lighthouse Project—we aim to bring that vision to life by combining the strength of public-private partnerships to generate outstanding humanitarian outcomes," he said. "It's yet another opportunity to deliver Goodness—the way we do every day at Choithrams." Acknowledging the critical role of collaborators Noor Dubai and Sierra Leone's Ministry of Health, Pagarani emphasized the long-term commitment to ensuring sustainable social and economic impact for the people of Sierra Leone.With a track record of more than 200,000 no-cost cataract surgeries, Choithram Netralaya of India brings deep expertise to the initiative that is designed with patients at its core. Logistics have been carefully mapped out: Choithram Memorial Hospital will coordinate transport to and from the facility, eliminating cost and distance as barriers. To ensure accessibility, patients will receive a per diem covering meals, lodging, and transport during their three-day stay in Freetown for surgery. Upon discharge, medication will be provided free of charge, smoothing the path to recovery. Crucially, post-operative care will be available at district hospitals, allowing patients to receive ongoing support without having to travel far from home.To ensure that the programme delivers lasting impact, researchers Dr Gabriel Osei-Anokye and Dr Ving Fai Chan from Queen's University Belfast (QUB)—a globally recognised institution known for its excellence in medical and public health research in collaboration with the research team of Noor Dubai Foundation is conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the programme. The evaluation will assess the effectiveness of the cataract surgery outreach programme in improving vision, enhancing quality of patient care, and delivering the broader psycho socioeconomic benefits to those who need the services most but currently lack access. Drawing on their expertise in global health and eyecare, the evaluation team generate data-driven insights to improve future outreach efforts and enhance the sustainability of cataract treatment programmes in Sierra Leone and globally.

About Noor Dubai Foundation, Dubai, UAE

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai launched the "Noor Dubai Initiative" on September 3, 2008. Noor Dubai started as an international charitable initiative for the prevention and treatment of blindness and impaired vision.



Noor Dubai was launched with the vision of a world free from avoidable causes of blindness. therapeutic, preventative and educational programmes to treat and prevent blindness and visual impairment in developing countries on a regional and international scale.



Following the success achieved of reaching out to over 5.8 million individuals worldwide in its first year, a decree was passed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, launching the Noor Dubai Foundation as a non-governmental, non-for-profit organization, aiming to eliminate all forms of preventable blindness globally.





About Queen’s University Belfast, UK

Queen's University Belfast is a prestigious research-intensive institution and a member of the Russell Group, which represents the UK's leading universities committed to excellence in research and education. Founded in 1845 as Queen's College Belfast, the university became independent in 1908 and has since established itself as a global leader in innovation and academic excellence.





About Choithram Netralaya – Indore, India

Choithram Netralaya- CN (Eye Hospital) is a NABH-accredited eye care hospital that has been in operation for more than 25 years. Since its inception, CN has transformed thousands of lives with the gift of sight. The eye hospital facility outside the central Indian city of Indore can accommodate more than 250 patients across 8 general wards with a provision of 12 fully-equipped operating theatres – a team of 13 specialists perform cataract surgery all day and all night. More than 20,000 patients from the rural areas visit CN every year to avail of free cataract surgery, the hospital conducts more than 78% of all cataract surgeries across central India (14 districts, total population of ~20million)



Choithram Netralaya is a one-stop solution for all eye problems, and provides comprehensive eye care services covering Cataracts, glaucoma, Orbit & Oculoplasty, Cornea & Retina, Paediatric Ophthalmology, Community Ophthalmology, Ocular Oncology, Corneal Transplant, Squint, Ocular Trauma, Neuro-Ophthalmology, Uveitis, Low vision aids & visual rehabilitation, Ocular Prosthesis, and Ophthalmic Anaesthesia, among other services.





About Choithram Memorial Hospital, Freetown, Sierra Leone

Choithram Memorial Hospital (CMH) is a leading multispecialty healthcare provider in Freetown, Sierra Leone, committed to delivering high-quality, accessible medical care. Established in 1993, CMH has grown into one of the country's most trusted hospitals, offering a wide range of services, including cardiology, neurology, ophthalmology, and emergency care. Situated on a five-acre campus, the hospital is equipped with modern facilities and a dedicated team of medical professionals. CMH plays a vital role in Sierra Leone's healthcare ecosystem, providing comprehensive treatment while ensuring affordability and accessibility for all patients





