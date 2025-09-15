NineSmart Recognized as a Cyberport Incubatee, Partners with Cushman & Wakefield Property Management to Promote Smart Property Management, Launching Robotics Solution in October

Accelerating Growth with Cyberport Resources
As a member of Cyberport Smart Living Incubation Programme, NineSmart has leveraged unparalleled mentorship, technical resources, and access to an ecosystem of over 2,000 tech companies. These facilitated the development of its flagship smart property management platform, NineSmart Go!, and will support the October debut of the AI-powered NineSmart Robotics Solution — integrating smart living into both commercial and residential environments.
Joint Smart Property Projects with Cushman & Wakefield Property Management
The partnership combines NineSmart’s AI-driven property management platform with Cushman & Wakefield Property Management’s leading expertise in property services. Several joint projects have already launched, including a comprehensive IoT smart estate solution for a residential property in Kowloon, and enhanced management quality and resident experience through:
- QR code access: Providing secure entry for residents and visitors
- Smart intercom: Integrated with smart intercom system to improve visitor-resident communications
- Online booking: Integrated with e-payment for streamlined facility reservations and payments
- News and notifications: Real-time mobile app alerts for residents
- No major rewiring: Utilizing IoT wireless modules and existing building wiring, cutting installation costs by 70%
- Retain existing systems: QR/ NFC scanners link directly to traditional electric locks or intercoms, avoiding large-scale hardware replacement
- No server rooms required: IoT controllers fit discreetly into existing electrical cabinets in old buildings
Robotics for Long-Term Operational Efficiency
NineSmart Robotics Solution, launching in October, will be integrated with NineSmart Go! platform. Featuring capabilities such as autonomous facility monitoring, real-time data analytics, and support for both residents and tenants, the solution harnesses AI to streamline routine operations—significantly reducing manpower, management time and costs. This innovation empowers property industry to embrace the digital era with greater efficiency and intelligence.
About NineSmart
NineSmart is a leader in property technology, specialising in IoT and AI-driven solutions that transform property management. As a Cyberport incubatee, NineSmart is dedicated to creating innovative, sustainable, and user-centric smart living experiences. Visit ninesmart.io to learn more.
