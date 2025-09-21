Empowering residents and patients with details on calorie count and macronutrients for every dish

(Left to right) Associate Professor Karen Ng, Chief, Primary Care, Population Health, NHG Health, Chief Executive Officer, NHG Polyclinics; Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Adviser to Sembawang GRC GROs (Sembawang Central); Ms Belinda Tanoto, Member, Board of Trustees, Tanoto Foundation; and Professor Benjamin Seet, Group Chairman Medical Board (Research) and Co-chair, Academic Partnership Office, NHG Health, launching the healthy cookbook ‘I Can’t Believe It Tastes So Good!” at NHG Sembawang Polyclinic.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 September 2025 –Today, NHG Health and Tanoto Foundation jointly launched a cookbook titled,– featuring 100 healthy recipes inspired by Chinese, Malay, Indian, Western and other cuisines, a nod to Singapore's rich cultural diversity as the nation celebrates SG60. In conjunction with the cookbook launch, NHG Polyclinics, the primary care arm of NHG Health, organised a cooking demonstration, which brought together residents and patients to learn about healthier cooking tips from dietitians and patient advocates, as well as healthy lifestyle habits.2 The event was graced by Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health, Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, and Adviser to Sembawang Group Representation Constituency Grassroots Organisations (Sembawang Central). It was held at the NHG Sembawang Polyclinic Health and Wellness Studio located within Bukit Canberra, an integrated sports and community hub.3 Launching thecookbook, Minister Ong Ye Kung, said, "Healthy eating is one of the best forms of preventive care. When residents and patients make better food choices together, we not only improve personal well-being but also form friendships and strengthen community bonding. I hope this cookbook can play a positive part in this process."cookbookis jointly funded by NHG Health Fund and Tanoto Foundation under the NHG Health Diabetes Reversal Programme. Its recipes are specially curated by clinicians and dietitians from NHG Polyclinics and nutritionists from Temasek Polytechnic, based on feedback from patients and community volunteers who participated in tasting sessions or tried these recipes at home. The cookbook offers practical easy-to-follow meals for every occasion and for everyone, especially those managing diabetes and other chronic conditions.5 "This collaborative cookbook shows how primary care professionals, patients and the community can come together to promote healthy living and build a healthier Singapore. Designed and curated as a key resource for residents and patient empowerment, the cookbook is more than just a collection of healthy recipes; it serves as a bridge connecting families through the shared joy of cooking and creating memories together," said Associate Professor Karen Ng, Chief of Primary Care, Population Health, NHG Health, and Chief Executive Officer, NHG Polyclinics.6 "Diabetes is one of the biggest health challenges in Singapore today," said Belinda Tanoto, Member of the Board of Trustees, Tanoto Foundation. "We're excited to launch this cookbook with NHG Health to show that healthy food can be simple, tasty, and easy to prepare. With small changes, we hope more Singaporeans can enjoy healthier meals and build lasting habits."7 "Diabetes remains a major health challenge for Singapore. The goal of NHG Health is to not only bring the disease under control and to prevent its complications, but to empower individuals to better manage their health. This cookbook is an example of how we bring real-world solutions directly into homes and kitchens, and our commitment to adding years of healthy life for our population," said Professor Benjamin Seet, Group Chairman Medical Board (Research), NHG Health.8 Serving as a resource, thecookbookprovides useful details of key nutrients for every dish. Each recipe has been thoughtfully planned to include ample protein, vitamins and fibre (e.g. colourful vegetables), and lower saturated fat, sugar and sodium content to suit different levels of calorie intake required at every stage of life, including those managing chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, while preserving the flavours of the dishes. The recipes also use simple, fresh ingredients paired with herbs and spices to create meals that are both nutritious and full of flavours, a key highlight of the cookbook.9 With its launch, NHG Polyclinics' family physicians, dietitians and nurses will use the cookbook to guide patients to specific recipes to reinforce the importance of healthy eating as part of their patient's health and treatment plan. Patients will be taught how to plan their meals by mixing and matching the recipes to suit their nutritional needs for better health goals. For instance, the elderly will be guided on choosing recipes that are higher in protein and rich in fibre, and lesser in saturated and trans-fat and sodium to support muscle health, digestion and overall vitality while those with weight concerns will be guided to select the low-calorie recipes. The recipes will also be used at cooking workshops conducted by the Patient Advisory Council members and patient volunteers at the Health Studios located at NHG Polyclinics. It is available to members of the public at https://for.sg/2025-healthy-cookbook to inspire more people to share healthier home-cooked meals with family and friends.10 "As a dietitian, I often see patients who struggle to eat a balanced meal. One of the reasons is not knowing how to choose healthier ingredients and their limited understanding of food nutrients that the body requires. With this cookbook, it makes it easy for those with dietary restrictions to plan their daily meals. We hope the cookbook can create a rippling effect, inspiring more people to cook their own meals and eat healthier," said Pauline Xie, Principal Dietitian and Assistant Director of Clinical Services, NHG Polyclinics.Hashtag: #NHGHealth

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About NHG Health

NHG Health is a leading public healthcare provider in Singapore recognised for its quality clinical care and its commitment in enabling healthier lives through preventive health, innovative solutions and person-centred programmes tailored to every life stage. Our integrated health system, which spans primary care, hospitals and national specialty centres, includes Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Woodlands Health, Yishun Community Hospital, NHG Polyclinics, the Institute of Mental Health, National Skin Centre and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.



Together with academic and industry partners, we advance medical education, research and healthcare innovation in Singapore, addressing areas that are critical to Singapore's population needs. As the Regional Health Manager for Central and North Singapore, NHG Health partners general practices and health and social care agencies to ensure the physical, mental and social well-being of residents in the community.



Together, we are committed to building healthier and resilient communities, and Adding Years of Healthy Life to the people we serve.



More information at www.nhg.com.sg .



About NHG Polyclinics

NHG Polyclinics is the primary care arm of NHG Health, the regional health manager for the 1.5 million residents of Central and North Singapore.



NHG Polyclinics provides a comprehensive range of health services for the family, functioning as a one-stop health centre providing treatment for acute medical conditions, management of chronic diseases, women and children health services and dental care. The focus of NHG Polyclinics' care is on health promotion and disease prevention, early and accurate diagnosis, disease management through physician led team-based care as well as enhancing the capability of Family Medicine through research and teaching.



Through the Family Medicine Academy and the NHG Family Medicine Residency Programme, NHG Polyclinics plays an integral role in the delivery of primary care training at medical undergraduate and post-graduate levels. The Primary Care Academy provides a one-stop primary care training centre for primary healthcare professionals and the community.

About Tanoto Foundation

At Tanoto Foundation, we unlock human potential, help communities thrive, and create lasting impact. Founded in 1981 by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto, we are an independent family foundation that believes in providing every person with the opportunity to realize his or her full potential. To do so, we catalyze systems change in education and healthcare. Our approach is impact-first, collaborative, and evidence-based. We invest for the long term and strive to develop leaders who can drive sustained, positive outcomes.



In Singapore, Tanoto Foundation's work focuses on four key areas: medical research, early childhood education and development, leadership development, and community development with the aim of improving lives.



Since 2009, Tanoto Foundation has provided catalytic funding to advance scalable healthcare and medical research initiatives. By leveraging Singapore's world-class medical research ecosystem and integrated academic healthcare landscape, we have supported pioneering projects that generate evidence, inform policy, and deliver real-world solutions for patients and families.



More information is available at https://www.tanotofoundation.org/en/



NHG Health