The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented, non-financial development institution and the largest organizer of Russian, international, congress, exhibition, business, public, youth, sports, and cultural events. It was established in 2007 by presidential decree to promote economic potential, advance national interests, and strengthen Russia's image. The Foundation comprehensively studies, analyzes, and highlights issues on Russian and global economic agendas. It facilitates business project administration, investment promotion, social entrepreneurship, and charitable initiatives. Events organized by the Foundation attract participants from 209 countries and territories, with over 15,000 media representatives working at Roscongress venues annually. More than 5,000 experts from Russia and abroad are involved in its analytical and expert activities. The Foundation collaborates with UN structures and other international organizations, develops diverse partnerships with 212 foreign economic institutions, industrial and business associations, and financial and trade organizations in 86 countries. Domestically, it partners with 293 Russian public organizations and federal and regional executive and legislative bodies of the Russian Federation. Official Roscongress Telegram Channels: In Russian – t.me/Roscongress, in English – t . me / RoscongressDirect , in Spanish – t . me / RoscongressEsp , and in Arabic – t . me / RosCongressArabic . Official website and information-analytical system: roscongress . org .

(From left to right), Speakers of the ‘Russia and ASEAN’: Towards a New Stage of Trade and Economic Cooperation Plenary Session, Daniyar Akkaziev, Executive Director of the Russia–ASEAN Business Council, Airat Khairullin, Minister of Digital Development of Public Administration, Information Technology and Communications of the Republic of Tatarstan, Nazir Razak, Chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council from Malaysia, Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Oudet Suwannawong, President of the Lao Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, Alexander Stuglev, Chairman of the Management Board, Director of the Roscongress Foundation and Abu Bakar Yusof, Deputy CEO of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.