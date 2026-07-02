Natixis Services in India is a Center of Expertise for Groupe BPCE, a banking group of French origin, and its subsidiary, Natixis. Natixis Services in India delivers operational excellence and agile solutions by leveraging advanced technologies to address challenges in the banking industry. Natixis Services in India's focus is on enhancing the client experience, mitigating risks, and strengthening competitive positioning. The team is committed to enriching career development opportunities within an inclusive and dynamic work environment.

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide. Our teams of experts in close to 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business. As part of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+, Moody's: A2, Fitch Ratings: A+, R&I: A+).

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