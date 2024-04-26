Nano-Care Deutschland AG launches next generation of sustainable PFAS-free oleophobic coatings

REHLINGEN-SIERSBURG, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 26 April 2024 -Nano-Care Deutschland AG, leader in the development of innovative surface finishes, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product range. Takingas its theme, the company is introducing a range of revolutionary solutions that not only offer maximum performance, but also place a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental compatibility.This new range includes the stand-out product, aformulation specially developed for, featuringsets a new standard in leather care in that it not only delivers exceptional results but is also completely. This means that consumers can now look after their favourite leather items using a predominantly natural product.A further notable product development has been specially formulated for. This innovative formulation utilises athat's highly effective yet is. As well as its outstanding dirt repelling properties,alsoand safety concerns related to coatingNano-Care Deutschland AG has also developed a product. The use of C6 technology was consciously set aside – a decision which emphasises the company's commitment to sustainable innovation. Utilising advanced and environmentally friendly technologies,offers a sophisticated solution for the effectiveness ofand is also future-ready in terms of new environmental regulations.can be extremely difficult and often involves the use of environmentally harmful cleaning agents. Nano-Care Deutschland AG'sis raising the bar in theis a permanent anti-graffiti product designed for absorbent mineral surfaces, coated metals and wood. It offers excellent anti-adhesive properties, ensuring that most permanent markers and aerosol-based paints can be easily washed off with water."We're extremely proud to unveil these innovative products that not only meet and exceed our customers' requirements, but also have a positive impact on sustainability," says. "These products are the result of intensive research and development as well as our strong commitment to environmental protection and innovation. We're confident that they will significantly impact the market and help shape a more sustainable future."The "next generation" products fromare manufactured using a specialand mark a significant step towards effective, sustainable, and environmentally friendly surface finishes. All the products mentioned are immediately available.Hashtag: #Nano‐CareDeutschlandAG

About Nano‐Care Deutschland AG:

Nano-Care Deutschland AG was founded 24 years ago as a spin-off from the Leibniz Institute for New Materials and is a leading provider of innovative surface finishes for a diverse range of applications. With a strong focus on research and development, the company strives to develop sustainable and environmentally friendly products that offer maximum performance and effectiveness.



Nano-Care also has a presence in America, Bulgaria, UK, Romania, and Spain.



