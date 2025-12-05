Company Marks Over 10,000 Saplings Planted Since 2019; Supports 1,200 New Plantings with School Eco Clubs at Kuala Selangor Nature Park

Sungai Cherating, Pahang

Kuala Bagan Tiang, Perak

Kampung Pulau Ketam, Perlis

Kuala Selangor Nature Park, Selangor

Delta Kelantan, Kelantan

Sungai Merbok, Kedah

Tanjung Tuan, Melaka

Taman EcoCare, Terengganu

Tanjung Piai, Johor

Lukut, Negeri Sembilan

Nibong Tebal, Penang

Darau Wetlands, Sabah (new site added in 2025)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 - MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd "(MSIG Malaysia)", has strengthened its long-term commitment to coastal conservation through its ongoing partnership with the Malaysian Nature Society (MNS), facilitating a mangrove planting initiative where 20 Kelab Pencinta Alam (KPA) school eco clubs planted 1,200 saplings at the Kuala Selangor Nature Park (KNSP).The planting activity, supported by MSIG's sponsorship of the saplings, is part of a wider, multi-year collaboration with MNS focused on rehabilitating Malaysia's mangrove ecosystems. Since the partnership began in 2019, MSIG and MNS have planted approximatelymangrove saplings across Peninsular Malaysia – a number that will continue to grow with the additional, and a furtherscheduled for planting before the end of this year.In addition to financially supporting the planting programme, many MSIG employees also took time out of their usual work routines to volunteer in the planting activities facilitated by MNS in various parts of the country.Since 2019, MSIG and MNS have carried out mangrove replanting activities in diverse locations nationwide, demonstrating the programme's broad geographical reach and conservation significance. Planting sites to date include:These efforts contribute to the rehabilitation of degraded coastal habitats, improved biodiversity, and strengthened natural buffers for flood- and erosion-prone communities.MSIG's work with MNS extends beyond one-off volunteerism, reflecting the company's long-term vision to create shared value by strengthening Malaysia's environmental resilience.This mangrove programme remains MSIG's primary supported initiative under its partnership with MNS, with plans to explore additional activities aligned with ecological restoration and community resilience in the future.Hashtag: #MSIGMalaysia

About MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd

MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd ("MSIG Malaysia") is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of MS&AD Insurance Group Holding, Inc. (MS&AD).



With over 100 years of general insurance experience and a nationwide network of 20 branches in Malaysia, MSIG Malaysia is one of the leading general insurers in Fire, Engineering and Motor classes and No.1* in Marine Cargo, offering an extensive range of products and services for personal and business needs.



MSIG Malaysia's expertise is well recognised through its receipt of many prestigious awards. These have included the 2020 Reader's Digest Quality Service Award – Silver winner in the Car Insurance category. MSIG was recognised for having one of the highest levels of quality service, which reflects the effort that the company has put in to satisfy consumers' demand for high service standards. The company was also awarded the 2018 "Outstanding Property and Casualty Insurer in Malaysia" award in the InsuranceAsia News Awards for Excellence. MSIG Malaysia was commended for leading the market with strong financial growth, investment in product innovation, enhanced digital capabilities in business and claims management systems and strong customer service proposition. Its commitment to customer service excellence through its efforts in enhancing the customer experience and industry leadership in Enterprise Risk Management also earned MSIG Malaysia the "General Insurance Company of the Year" at the Asia Insurance Industry Awards in 2015. Later at the 26th Asia Insurance Industry Awards 2022, MSIG Malaysia was among the Top 3 Finalists for the General Insurance Company of the Year.



For more information on MSIG Malaysia, visit www.msig.com.my



*As of Dec 2024





About Malaysia Nature Society (MNS)

Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) is the oldest and largest membership-based environmental non-governmental organization in Malaysia. Established in 1940, The Society's mission is to promote the study, appreciation, conservation and protection of Malaysia's natural heritage. MNS has been the main force behind the protection of many key habitats as well as national, marine and state parks in Malaysia. The Society is also actively involved in species and habitat conservation as well as in the ratification of climate change convention in Malaysia.



For more info about MNS, please visit www.mns.my





