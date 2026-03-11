We are part of Mitsubishi Logisnext that operate globally, based in Kyoto, Japan with presence in Asia, EAME, the Americas, and the Pacific, the Group has a rich history of innovation and is now further strengthening its position as a leading provider of materials handling solutions. Mitsubishi Logisnext Asia Pacific offers scalable solutions from material handling and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Singapore, it offers a complete portfolio of advanced counterbalanced, warehouse and automation products and solutions. Other brands in the Mitsubishi Logisnext Asia Pacific portfolio include Cat ® Lift Trucks, TCM, UniCarriers and Nichiyu. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network of 98 dealer locations offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit https://www.logisnext.com.sg

