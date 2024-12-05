Donald CHOI, President, Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators

(Hong Kong) (President of the Jury) George AGETHEN. CDPQ, Managing Director, Real Estate of Asia Pacific and Latin America, Singapore Henry CHENG, CEO & Executive Director, Chongbang Group (China) Stanley CHING, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, CITIC Capital Holdings (Hong Kong) Chris CHOW, Senior Managing Director, LaSalle Investment Management (Hong Kong) Harvey COE, Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young (Hong Kong) Alison COOKE, Managing Director - Real Estate, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited (Hong Kong) Christina HAU, Chief Executive Officer, Champion REIT (Hong Kong) Alexandre HERIARD-DUBREUIL, Chief Investment Officer, LCatterton Real Estate Partner (Hong Kong & London) George HONGCHOY, Executive Director & CEO, Link Asset Management Limited (Hong Kong) Nicholas J. LOUP, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Chelsfield (Hong Kong) Laurent JACQUEMIN, Head of Asia-Pacific, Real Assets, AXA IM Alts (Japan) Joseph TANG, Partner, Townsend Group (Hong Kong) Shuji TOMIKAWA, President, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA) (Japan) Richard YUE, CEO & CIO, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited (Hong Kong) Jing ZHOU, Senior Director Alternatives and Strategic Transactions, Nuveen (Hong Kong)



The winners of MIPIM Asia 2024 Awards are:

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2024 - The MIPIM Asia 2024 Awards, which honor excellence and innovation in Asia's real estate industry, reveals this year's winners during the Gala Dinner on December 4 at the Grand Hyatt in Hong Kong.The prestigious awards garnered numerous nominations from various countries, showcasing the remarkable diversity and growth within the sector. This wide array of nominations reflects the innovation and creativity emerging from the region and underscores the increasing resilience and global recognition of these projects.Led by Mr. Donald CHOI, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators, a distinguished jury panel of 16 industry leaders from across Asia Pacific meticulously evaluated all entries before selecting the top contenders.Members of the jury panel are:, Shanghai, China: Shui On LandPlus 8 Consulting Limited / Shanghai TIANHUA Architecture Planning & Engineering Ltd., Hong Kong SAR, China: Link Asset Management Limited: Kingsmen Hong Kong Limited (Main Contractor), Hong Kong SAR, China: Link Asset Management Limited: Groundwork Architects & Associates Ltd: Link Asset Management Limited (Client & Project Management); Groundwork Architects & Associates Ltd. (Designer); New House Construction Company Limited (Main Contractor); Play Concept Limited (Play equipment supplier); Elite Building Consultancy Co. Limited (Project Manager), Hong Kong SAR, China: Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited: Aedas (Design Architect): Executive Architect: P&T Architects LimitedM&E Engineer, Structural Engineer: Sun Hung Kai Architects & Engineers Limited; Main Contractor: Chun Fai Construction Company Limited; Branding & Leasing: TOWNPLACELandscape Architect: Sun Hung Kai Architects & Engineers Limited, New Office Works Limited; Lighting Consultant: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited; Beam Plus Consultant: Allied Environmental Consultants Limited; Interior Design; Consultant: LAAB, Conran and Partners, Hong Kong SAR, China: Hon Kwok Land Investment Co., Ltd.: AGC: APT Engineering Consultant Ltd. (Civil & Structural Engineer), Egis M&E Limited (Building Services Engineer), Rider Levett Bucknall Limited (Quantity Surveyor), AGC Design Ltd. (Project Designer), The Bauhinia Hotel Management Limited (Management Company), Reithub Consulting Limited (Sustainable Design Consultant), Guangzhou, China: Guangzhou Lu Fu Real Estate Development Co.: Ben yeung & associates ltd., Hong Kong SAR, China: Swire Properties Limited: NBBJ, Wong & Ouyang (HK) Limited: Eckersley O'Callaghan (Specialist Facade Design Engineer); Hugh Dutton Associes (Elevated Walkway Designer); Gustafson Porter + Bowman (External Landscape Designer); Urbis Ltd (External Landscape Architect); Adrien L. Norman (Internal Landscape Architect)Stanley KC Ltd (Executive Interior Designer); Speirs + Major (Lighting Designer), Osaka, Japan: Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. Hotel Properties Limited Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts: Nikken Sekkei Ltd, Nikken Housing System Ltd: Interior Designer for Residential Common Area: Studio Piet BoonHotel interior designer: CURIOSITY, SIMPLICITY, DESIGN STUDIO SPIN, Chengdu, China: Hongkong Land: Benoy, Hong Kong SAR, China: Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd.: Zaha Hadid Architects (London) in collaboration with Ronald Lu & Partners (Hong Kong): Interior Design by Zaha Hadid Architects, Landscape Design by PWP Landscape Architecture, Main Contractor by Hip Hing Construction, Hong Kong SAR, China: LAWSGROUP: MLA Architects (HK) Ltd; Planning Consultant: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd; E&M consultant: WSP Hong Kong Ltd; Structure consultant: WSP Hong Kong Ltd., Shenzhen, China: TP Link: Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), Hong Kong SAR, China: New World Development Company Limited: Tower Design Architect: Rocco Design Architects Associates Ltd; Podium Design Architect: COLLECTIVE (Collective Studio Limited); Executive Architect: Rocco Design Architects Associates LtdStructural, Civil and Facade Engineer; AECOM Asia Ltd.; Mechanical & Electrical Engineer: J. Roger Preston Limited; Sustainability Consultant: ARUP; Interior and Signage Designer: Collective Studio Limited; Podium landscape designer: Collective Studio Limited; Landscape Architect: Axxa Group Limited; Main Contractor: Hip Seng Construction Company Limited, Singapore: Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd: RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd: Boiffils Architectures (Interior Designer); PhA Concepteurs Lumiere (Lighting Consultant); Patrick Blanc (Landscape Consultant); J Roger Preston (S) Pte Ltd (M&E Engineering Consultant); Rider Levett Bucknall Consultancy Pte Ltd (Quantity Surveyor); Takenaka Corporation (Main Contractor); Moment Factory (Multimedia Design and Production), Hong Kong SAR, China: Link Asset Management Limited: Aedas / Ronald Lu & Partner, Hong Kong SAR, China: Link Asset Management Limited: Prime Up Consultants Limited (Uni-China Group): Contractor: Lemon Design & Build Limited (Uni-China Group) ; E&M Consultant : Prime Up Consultants Limited (Uni-China Group) ; Interior Designer : Prime Up Consultants Limited (Uni-China Group), Setagaya-ku, Tokyo, Japan: Nomura Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd: NIKKEN HOUSING SYSTEM LTD + Kumagai Gumi Co., Ltd., Shanghai, China: Shui On Land: Lacime Architects: Shanghai ZF Architectural Design Co.LTD; Z+T CO，LTD ; Project Design Collective by studio MH A.RK Interior Design Pte Ltd ; TS lighting ; Corlette design Inhablt (Beijing) Ltd Shanghai Branch Office, BSD City, Indonesia: Hongkong Land and Sinar Mas Land (JV): Nataneka (architect for Laurel), Nanjing, China: Sun Hung Kai Properties: Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), Suzhou, China: Yanlord Land Group: Woods Bagot, Xi'an, China: Xi'an Yan Cheng Investment Company Limited: Aedas, Hong Kong SAR, China: Nan Fung Development Limited, Macao SAR, China: Sands China Ltd, Hong Kong SAR, China: Hysan Development Company Limited: Woods Bagot (Interior Design), Suzhou, China: Hongkong Land & Sungent Holding Group: Benoy: Artsgroup (LDI); RFR (Facade Consultant); JATO (Interior); SWA (Landscape); Change (Landscape); WSP (MEP Consultant); Tungsten (Lighting consultant), Singapore: Keppel Land: NBBJ: Architects 61 (Executive Architect)Woods Bagot (Interior Design); EcoPlan (Landscape Architect) Meinhardt (Structural Consultant); Alpha Consulting Engineers (MEP); Arup (Enclosure Consultant); G-Energy (Sustainability Consultant); Lightbox (Lighting Consultant) THERE (Signage Consultant); Obayashi Corporation (Main Contractor); LHL (Façade Contractor); Fastflow (Rainwater Management Consultant), Gurugram, India: Atrium Place Developers Private Limited: Pelli Clarke & Partners: Main Contractor: Shapoorji Pallonji; Design Architect: Pelli Clarke & Partners; Executive Architect: DesignPlus Architecture​; Landscape Architect: SWA Group / Integral Designs International Studio​; MEP Consultant: ME Engineers / ME Engineers Design India​; Structural Design: Colaco Engineers / Optimal Consultancy Services​Vertical Transportation: Van Deusen & Associates​Façade: BES Consultants, Shanghai, China: Hongkong Land: Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF): KPF (Masterplan Design Architects), Heatherwick Studio Ltd. (Lot C Design Architects), HKS ARCHITECTS (CHINA) LTD. (Lot C Design Architects), KPF (Lot D Design Architects), Benoy Limited (Lot D Retail Design Architects), Zhejiang Greentown Architectural Design Co. (Lot D Architectural Design), The SWA Group Inc (Lots D/F Landscape Design), Shanghai Daoyue architectural design office (Lot E Landscape Design), RONALD LU & PARTNERS (Lots E/F Office Design Architects), TEN DESIGN GROUP LIMITED (Lots E/F Commercial Building Design), Goettsch Partners (Lot F Office Design Zhejiang Greentown Architectural Design Co. (LotF Residential and Commercial Design), Elephant Architectural Design Ltd. (Lot G Residential and Commercial Design), 10 Design (Planetarium Design), Shenzhen, China: Huafa Group: 10 Design: Beijing Victory Star Architectural & Civil Engineering Design CO., LTD. (Local Architect, Construction Drawing Designer); DPH (Retail Interior Designer); CCD (Hotel Interior Designer); Lab D+H (Landscape Designer); CAUPD (SHENZHEN) PLANNING & Design Consultants (Detailed Blueprint Design Consultant); TEDA (Fire Consultant);Qingdao Tengyuan Design (BIM Consultant); MVA (Traffic Consultant); CABR Construction Research Institute (Façade Consultant); J+B Studios Architecture Lighting (Façade Lighting Consultant); EternalStar Ice & Snow (Snowmaking Consultant), Shanghai, China: CSCEC Dongfu: Woods Bagot: Shanghai TIANHUA Architecture Planning & Engineering Ltd., Shanghai Zhang Ming Architectural Design Firm, Suzhou, China: Yanlord Land Group: Woods BagotFor full details of MIPIM Asia Awards 2024 winners and photos, please visit mipim-asia.com.For instant updates, please followHashtag: #MIPIM

MIPIM Asia Summit 2024

This year's MIPIM Asia Summit will gather C-suite executives and top leaders from over 20 countries, alongside renowned global investors. Key participants include prominent names such as APG, BEI Group, Champion REIT, Chinachem Group, PAG, Townsend Group, GIC Real Estate, and PIMCO PRIME Real Estate GMBH. The event will also feature a variety of end-user and retail representatives from global brands such as Victorinox, TUMI, Apple, Furla, Ralph Lauren, and Pfizer, making the Summit a premier platform for high-level networking and investment opportunities.



The two-day Summit will also feature engaging discussions and keynote speeches on diverse industry topics, with Wei Yao, Chief Economist for Asia-Pacific at Société Générale, delivering the opening address.



As a cornerstone of the Asia Pacific real estate calendar, the MIPIM Asia Summit continues to attract influential decision-makers and showcase the region's most cutting-edge projects, solidifying its position as a leading platform for the property industry.



For more information about MIPIM Asia Awards 2024 Winners, please visit HERE.



For more information about the Summit and Awards, please visit mipim-asia.com.



MIPIM Asia Summit

MIPIM Asia Summit is the annual property leaders' summit in Asia Pacific organised by RX France. It is the major gathering where top-level decision makers gather to explore new business partnerships and investment opportunities. It features expert-led conference sessions, premium networking accelerators and an exclusive awards gala dinner over a two-day period. Distinguished speakers, senior executives, high-level business professionals and industry experts from around the world will discuss the latest developments and prevailing trends in the property and retail industry. MIPIM – the world's property market - is the leading and largest global property event. The four-day event takes place annually in Cannes every March. 22,500+ delegates attended in 2023 with over 2,000 Investment & Financial companies, and more than 90 different countries being represented.



RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.



RX France creates high level, world-class and market leader meeting places, covering 15 industry sectors, including MIPIM, MAPIC, Batimat, Pollutec, EquipHotel, SITL, IFTM, Big Data & AI Paris, MIPCOM, Paris Photo, Maison&Objet*... and many more. RX France's events take place in France, Hong Kong, Italy and Mexico. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.fr



*Organised by Safi, a subsidiary of RX France and Ateliers d'Art de France



RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.



MIPIM Asia Summit