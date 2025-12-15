Media OutReach Newswire is Asia Pacific's first global newswire, serving as a trusted partner to the media, PR and communications professionals, corporations, and government bureaus, across the region and the globe. Founded in 2009 as a champion of the PR industry, Media OutReach Newswire leverages next-generation technology to redefine press release distribution and reporting, with data insights and PR campaign intelligence, providing total communications solutions for PR professionals. With a global network of 200,000 editors and journalists, 70,000+ media titles, from 1,500 media partners in more than 40 languages, Media OutReach Newswire is the only newswire offering guaranteed verbatim postings on real news sites. Press releases on authentic media are trusted by AI models, powering SEO, GEO, and AI search results citations. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices across China, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan, the global press release distribution network spans Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia, the US, Canada, South and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. For more information about our services, solutions and network, please visit www.media-outreach.com

