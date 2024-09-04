Under Kheng, MDRT will focus on tapping into its international network, allowing members to grow and learn at in-person events, promoting business growth and development. MDRT will continue to prioritize providing value to its global membership and pushing for increased connectivity and engagement.
"Since spearheading Prudential's MDRT Club in 2005, I've witnessed the unparalleled growth members can gain through meaningful member interactions," Kheng said. "During my presidency, MDRT will continue to hold spaces for members to network, engage with one another and learn unique, tailored techniques to propel their businesses further."
With four Court of the Table and three Top of the Table qualifications, Kheng has served in multiple roles on the MDRT Executive Committee since 2022. She previously served as Divisional Vice President for Global Conference Program General Arrangements in 2019 and for MDRT's Member Resources – Practice Management Division in 2009. Kheng also has served on the Board of Trustees of the MDRT Foundation, for which she is a Diamond Knight.
MDRT (The Million Dollar Round Table), the Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 700 companies in 80 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit mdrt.org.
