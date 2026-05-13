Masterise Group is an international real estate development group, pioneering a comprehensive ecosystem spanning residential and hospitality developments, as well as urban infrastructure and logistics. Founded in 2007 as Thao Dien Investment and officially rebranded as Masterise Group in 2019, Masterise Group sees real estate as more than buildings; it is the foundation for a nation's future, providing infrastructure for connection, momentum for progress, elevated living and generational legacy. With a long-term vision, Masterise Group continuously pushes boundaries, creates sustainable value, elevates quality of life and contributes to strengthening Vietnam's new era of growth and global ambition. Masterise Homes is a member of Masterise Group and manages and develops all of the group's residential real estate brands. As Vietnam's pioneer in branded real estate development, Masterise Homes' mission goes beyond delivering architectural landmarks with refined design and integrated amenities. Masterise Homes strives to craft comprehensive living spaces where residents experience a standard of living that goes beyond the basic function of a home. More info: https://masterisegroup.com/en . For images: LINK

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