Mamori .xyz is a ML-enabled pathfinder for blockchain value extraction, that can be applied to zero-day economic exploits, MEV search and intent solving, addressing the challenges of scalability, automation, exploit detection relevance, and efficacy in the Web3 value extraction landscape. We apply interdisciplinary technologies and protect against the "unknown unknowns" vulnerabilities. To achieve this, we leverage algorithmic parsing techniques to establish smart contract sequences, utilize reproducible stateful computation techniques, and incorporate innovative and customizable algorithmic feedback mechanisms. To stay updated with Mamori.xyz, follow them at x.com/mamori_xyz

