LONDON: The London Stock Exchange Group said on Thursday that applying financial sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine would have only a minor impact on its business.

"We are actively engaging with regulators and authorities on all relevant sanctions and taking appropriate actions. LSEG's operations in Russia and Ukraine account for less than one per cent of total income," the exchange said in a statement.

The exchange has suspended trading in some Russian listings and reported preliminary full year results for 2021.

"LSEG has delivered a successful first year after completion of the Refinitiv acquisition. We have produced a strong financial performance, have met or are ahead of all targets and have good momentum into 2022," LSEG CEO David Schwimmer said.

