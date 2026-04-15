Rooted in Provençal Almond Heritage, Crafted for Modern Better‑Being

Amande Sublime collection, L’Occitane en Provence reimagines this everyday routine as a mindful ritual, where sensorial pleasure meets responsible beauty.



Amande Sublime Collection: Softening Shower Oil, Supple Skin Oil, and Smoothing Milk Concentrate KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2026 - In a world that rarely slows down, a shower remains one of the few uninterrupted pauses in the day, a moment that belongs entirely to the self. With the return of its iconic, L’Occitane en Provence reimagines this everyday routine as a mindful ritual, where sensorial pleasure meets responsible beauty.



At the heart of the collection is Almond, a precious ingredient deeply tied to Provence and to L’Occitane’s longstanding commitment to biodiversity, responsible sourcing, and circular beauty.





From Provence to the Shower: The Almond Story of Renewal

Once abundant across Provence, Almond trees nearly disappeared from the landscape in the mid‑20th century due to changing agricultural priorities and climate challenges. Since 2000, L’Occitane has worked closely with local farmers to help revive this fragile crop, supporting the replanting of more than 500,000 Almond trees in southern France and contributing to the regeneration of local ecosystems.





Sourced from Provence, L’Occitane’s Almonds are cultivated using agroecological practices that prioritise soil health, biodiversity and long‑term resilience. By working directly with producers, including multi‑generation Almond growers at the Valensole plateau - Jean-Pierre Jaubert, the Maison ensures both the quality of its ingredients and the preservation of Provençal heritage.





A Circular Approach to Ingredients — Nothing Wasted

L’Occitane’s philosophy extends beyond sourcing to using every part of the Almond:

Almond Oil gently cleanses and nourishes the skin

gently cleanses and nourishes the skin Almond Milk helps hydrate and improve skin suppleness

helps hydrate and improve skin suppleness Finely Crushed Almond Shells are repurposed for gentle exfoliation

This holistic use of the ingredient reflects a circular mindset - maximising benefits while minimising waste and reinforces L’Occitane’s commitment to responsible production.





The Icon Reimagined: Amande Sublime Softening Shower Oil

A global bestseller, the Amande Sublime Softening Shower Oil transforms from a silky oil into a delicate milky lather on contact with water, cleansing gently while enveloping the skin in the comforting scent of fresh Almonds.





Formulated with 40% natural-origin oils, including Almond and grapeseed oils, the shower oil leaves skin feeling soft and supple after every use. The formula contains 99% biodegradable ingredients and is available in a refill format that helps reduce packaging weight by up to 81% compared to standard bottles, offering a more conscious way to enjoy everyday indulgence.





Beyond the Shower: A Complete Almond Body Ritual Reimagined

The ritual continues with targeted body care products designed to support skin comfort and elasticity:

Amande Sublime Supple Skin Oil , formulated with 50% Almond oil , helps improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of stretch marks by up to 44% , leaving skin firmer and more refined after regular use

, formulated with , helps improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of stretch marks by , leaving skin firmer and more refined after regular use Amande Sublime Smoothing Milk Concentrate delivers lasting hydration, helping to nourish and soften the skin while improving overall texture and comfort

Both products are also available in refill formats, encouraging long‑term use with reduced environmental impact.





Design Inspired by Nature

Accompanying the collection is a refreshed packaging design inspired by the delicate curve of an inverted Almond, reflecting softness, fluidity and sensoriality. The signature black cap pays homage to L’Occitane’s iconic apothecary heritage and is engraved with the Maison’s monogram, a subtle link between tradition and modern refinement.





A Certified Commitment to Conscious Beauty

As part of the L’Occitane Group, a certified B Corporation™ since 2023, the Amande Sublime collection embodies the Maison’s commitment to balancing pleasure with purpose from responsible ingredient sourcing to waste‑reducing packaging and long‑term biodiversity programmes.





Held in Kuala Lumpur, the Everyday Ritual Redefined with L'Occitane Amande Sublime event reimagined a familiar bathroom moment as an immersive sensorial journey, engaging the senses of sight, scent, texture, touch and taste through the comforting world of Almond. Guests were guided through a ritual of cleansing, pausing and nourishing the skin, reflecting on how everyday routines can be transformed into moments of intention.





“Today, self‑care is not about adding more steps, but about finding meaning in moments we already have,” said Ms Elida Wong, General Manager of L’Occitane Southeast Asia & India. “The shower is one of the few daily rituals that allows us to pause. With the Amande Sublime collection, we hope to transform this moment into an experience that feels both sensorial and intentional.”

Hashtag: #RedefineYourShowerMoment #LOccitaneMY #LOccitaneEnProvence

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L’Occitane en Provence

A Beauty Maison revealing the living force of flora, since 1976. Born from a simple gesture - the distillation of rosemary - L’Occitane en Provence draws its inspiration from the vibrant nature and cultures of Haute-Provence. The Maison designs skincare, fragrances and home collections formulated in France with botanicals inspired by Haute-Provence and enhanced by advanced science and an environmentally conscious approach. Celebrating the ties that bind people and nature, L’Occitane en Provence brings to life an art de vivre inspired by the beauty of simple moments. Today, the Maison shares this philosophy with its guests through over 3,000 boutiques worldwide, 100 spas, 2,500 partner hotels, and its own hotel, Le Couvent des Minimes, un Hôtel et Spa L’Occitane en Provence.



The L’OCCITANE Group is now B Corp™ certified



The L’Occitane Group, a pioneer in premium sustainable beauty and wellness, is proud to announce that it is now a certified B Corporation™. This is an exciting milestone that builds on the Group’s ongoing commitment to creating positive change by empowering the communities it invests in, protecting biodiversity, reducing waste and mitigating climate change. With certification, the Group joins a global community of like-minded businesses that share a collective vision of creating an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy to be a force for good in the world.



L’Occitane en Provence