For human cakes, LIFETASTIC launches three Christmas-exclusive flavours: the LIFETASTIC X Conspiracy Chocolate Xmas Chocolate Pecan Layer Cake (contains gluten), the upgraded Xmas Strawberry French Cream Layer Cake (contains gluten), and the classic Xmas Watermelon Shine Muscat Grape Layer Cake (gluten-free). Together, they present three distinct festive profiles—rich, elegant, and refreshing—perfectly finishing any holiday feast or gathering.
Complementing the cake collection, LIFETASTIC introduces a lineup of refined gifting delights, including the Musical Assorted Butter Cookies Gift Tin, the LIFETASTIC X Conspiracy Christmas-exclusive Handcrafted Chocolate Gift Box, and the Christmas Cake Voucher Set—designed to elevate Christmas parties, gift exchanges, and heartfelt gifting to loved ones or business partners.
LIFETASTIC also celebrates the season with pets in mind, presenting delicate and healthy fresh-food festive treats for furry friends. Highlights include the Christmas Pet Macaron Gift Set and two seasonal pet cakes—the Christmas Tree and Gingerbread Pet Cakes—so pets and their owners can share a warm, joyful, and truly memorable Christmas together.
| 摘要表 Abstract Table
| 聖誕蛋糕（Christmas Cakes for People）
| LIFETASTIC X Conspiracy Chocolate 聖誕朱古力核桃蛋糕（含麩質）
LIFETASTIC X Conspiracy Chocolate Xmas Chocolate Pecan Layer Cake
| 升級版法國忌廉士多啤梨蛋糕（含麩質）
Upgraded Xmas Strawberry French Cream Layer Cake
| 經典香印提子西瓜蛋糕（無麩質）
Xmas Watermelon Shine Muscat Grape Layer Cake (Gluten Free)
| 聖誕送禮精品（Christmas Gifting Specials）
| 聖誕蛋糕禮券套裝 Christmas Cake Voucher Set
| 音樂盒雜錦牛油曲奇禮罐
Musical Assorted Butter Cookie Tin**
| LIFETASTIC X Conspiracy 聖誕限定手工朱古力禮盒
Christmas-Edition Handcrafted Bonbons Gift Box**
| 聖誕毛孩甜點系列（Christmas Pet Treats Collection）
| 聖誕寵物蛋糕 Christmas Pet Cakes
| 聖誕毛孩馬卡龍禮盒
| 1）聖誕樹 Christmas Tree Pet Cake — HKD $58
| 2）薑餅人 Gingerbread Pet Cake — HKD $58
| Christmas Pet Macaron Gift Set
— HKD $68
四款口味任選兩款Choose any two out of four flavors.：
鴨肉紅菜頭 ，雞肉紫薯 ，魚肉甘荀番薯 ，牛肉南瓜 Duck and beetroot, chicken and purple sweet potato, fish with carrot and sweet potato, beef and pumpkin.
LIFETASTIC PATISSERIE Branch Information
| 中環 ifc商場
IFC
| 中環國際金融中心商場2樓2096B號舖
Shop 2096B, Podium Level 2, ifc mall, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong
+852 2564 8280 | 10:30am - 8:30pm (Sat-Thu & PH) ; 10:30am - 9pm (Fri)
| 金鐘港鐵站
Admiralty MTR
| 金鐘港鐵站ADM30B號舖
Kiosk ADM 30B, Admiralty MTR Station, Hong Kong
+852 3709 6364 | 11:30am - 8:30pm
| 銅鑼灣名店坊
Fashion Walk
| 銅鑼灣Fashion Walk 1樓Kiosk 1B號舖
Kiosk 1B, 1/F, Main Block, Fashion Walk, 11-19 Great George Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
+852 2564 8283 | 12pm - 8:30pm (Mon-Thu, Sun & PH) ; 11am - 10pm (Fri-Sat)
| 太古城中心
Cityplaza
| 太古城中心2期1樓Area 115號舖
Area 115, 18 Taikoo Shing Road, Taikoo Shing , Hong Kong
+852 2395 3368 | 11am - 9:30pm (Mon-Thu) ; 11am - 10pm (Fri-Sun & PH)
| 尖沙咀The ONE
The ONE
| 尖沙咀The ONE 4樓L406號舖
Shop L406, Level 4, The ONE, 100 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
+852 2564 8533 | 11am - 9:30pm (Sun -Thu) ; 11am - 10pm (Fri & Sat)
| 旺角朗豪坊商場
Langham Place
| 旺角朗豪坊商場B2 35A號舖
Shop 35A, B2/F, Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok
+852 2557 7261 | 11am - 10pm
| 九龍塘又一城
Festival Walk
| 九龍塘又一城LG2層 Kiosk C號舖
Kiosk C, Level LG2, Festival Walk, 80 Tai Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong
+852 2154 1278 | 11am - 10pm
| 觀塘apm
APM
| 觀塘創紀之城5期1樓L1-5舖
Shop L1-5, Level 1, apm Millennium City 5 418 Kwun Tong Road, Kwun Tong
+852 3568 1352 | 11am - 9:30pm (Mon-Thu) ; 11am - 10pm (Fri-Sun & PH)
| 沙田新城市廣場
New Town Plaza
| 沙田新城市廣場3期3樓A304A號舖
Shop A304A, Level 3, New Town Plaza Phase 3, 18-19 Sha Tin Centre Street, Sha Tin
+852 2117 0708 | 11am - 9pm (Mon - Thu) ; 11am - 10pm (Fri - Sun)
| 元朗形點I
Yoho Mall I
| 元朗形點I期2樓2065號舖
Shop No. 2065, Level 2, YOHO MALL I, 9 Long Yat Road, Yuen Long
+852 3998 4262 | 12pm - 8:30pm (Mon-Thu) ; 11am - 10pm (Fri-Sun & PH)
| 荃灣廣場
Tsuen Wan Plaza
| 荃灣大壩街4-30號荃灣廣場1樓126號舖
Shop 126, Level 1, Tsuen Wan Plaza, 4-30 Tai Pa Street, Tsuen Wan
+852 3709 6045 | 11am - 10pm
| The Southside
| 黃竹坑香葉道11號THE SOUTHSIDE地下G47號舖
Shop G47, G/F, THE SOUTHSIDE, 11 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang
+852 2538 6990 | 11:30am- 8:30pm
| 屯門市廣場
Tuen Mun Town Plaza
| 屯門市廣場1期1樓1158號舖 (即將開幕）
Shop 1158, Level 1, Tuen Mun Town Plaza 1 (Coming Soon)
+852 2695 2677｜ 10:30am- 9:00pm
Hashtag: #LIFETASTIC
http://www.lifetastichk.com/
https://www.facebook.com/lifetastic.official
https://www.instagram.com/lifetastic.official/
https://bit.ly/3pAdEfQ
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ABOUT LIFETASTIC
ABOUT CONSPIRACY CHOCOLATE
Conspiracy makes chocolate from bean to bar in Hong Kong, mixing 5,000-year-old traditions with modern science. The brand was founded in 2018 by two chocolate lovers, Amit Oz and Celine Herren, and makes both timeless European classics and innovative creations based on Asian cuisines.
Avoiding the commodity cacao market, Conspiracy works closely with one farm in Vietnam run by a master farmer-fermenter. This cooperation ensures both the quality of the chocolate and the farm’s ability to pay healthy wages to their team and run a healthy business independent of long and opaque supply chains.
LIFETASTIC