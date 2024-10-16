Bridge Foundation, a registered charitable organization in Hong Kong since 2015, under Session 88 of Inland Revenue Ordinance, was established with the mission of providing services to children with special education needs (SEN), including offering free assessments and behavioral therapy sessions, applying various technologies to enhance educational experience of students.

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

The collaboration between Lenovo and the Bridge Foundation has already yielded significant results at Aoi Pui School, increasing training efficiency by 116% and allowing therapists to train more SEN students simultaneously, overcoming the limitations of traditional one-on-one therapy.

Lenovo announces a collaboration with the Bridge Foundation to establish Hong Kong's first Lenovo AI Hub, witnessed by Ms. CHEONG Man Lei, Lillian, JP (second from left), Under Secy for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the Hong Kong SAR Government, Dr. Yan Weizhi (second from right), Level 3 Researcher of the Education and Technology Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government, along with Ms. Serena Cheung (far left), General Manager of Lenovo Hong Kong and Macau, and Mr. Victor Wong (far right), Founder of the Bridge Foundation. The memorandum of cooperation was signed by Mr. Jonathan Cheng (third from left), Head of Strategy and Sales, Lenovo Hong Kong and Macau, and Dr. Bosco Chan (third from right), Director of the Bridge Foundation aimed at providing more SEN students with high-quality, personalized education.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.