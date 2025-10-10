Collaboration with Bhutan’s National De-suung Skilling Programme for Youth Empowerment

Zimpon Wom Sonam Thinley, Steering Committee Member, Desuung Skilling Programme (back row, sixth from left), Dasho Tashi Wangmo, Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment, Royal Government of Bhutan (back row, seventh from left), Dasho Kesang Chuki Dorjee, Eminent Member, National Council of Bhutan, Steering Committee Member, Desuung Skilling Programme (back row, eighth from right), Karma Tshering, Executive Director, Post Skilling, Steering Committee Member, Desuung Skilling Programme (back row, fifth from right), Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs of Lee Kum Kee Sauce (back row, seventh from right), and Chef Vincent Liew, Executive Chef at The Star Sydney (back row, sixth from right), present certificates to young chefs of the culinary culture exchange programme.

Chef Vincent Liew shares professional techniques with a group of DSP young chefs.

THIMPHU, BHUTAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2025 - Lee Kum Kee Sauce ("Lee Kum Kee"), the global leader in Asian sauces and condiments, is excited to announce the debut of its Global Culinary Immersion Programme (the Programme) in Bhutan. The initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with Bhutan's De-suung Skilling Programme (DSP) as part of a national effort to empower youth career development through vocational training. It marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Lee Kum Kee's programme across the Asia-Pacific region and its commitment to nurturing talent through culinary exchange.To kick off this new chapter, Lee Kum Kee hosted a five-day culinary culture exchange programme between 4-8 October at the DSP Training Centre in Taba, Thimphu. Chef Vincent Liew, Executive Chef at The Star Sydney in Australia, acted as programme instructor and advisor. The programme brought 16 young Bhutanese chefs from the DSP into an immersive learning experience focusing on Asian cuisine, including flavour pairing and food presentation, while drawing on insights from Chef Vincent's extensive career.The programme culminated in an exclusive dinner for which young chefs prepared dishes using Lee Kum Kee sauces and local ingredients. It was followed by a certificate and award presentation to celebrate the young chefs' accomplishments., said, "The five-day culinary cultural exchange with Chef Vincent Liew, which featured Lee Kum Kee sauces, has inspired new ideas and introduced our young chefs to a wider range of cuisines. We look forward to future collaborations with Lee Kum Kee to promote culinary education for young people in Bhutan.", said, "Lee Kum Kee is dedicated to nurturing culinary talent and empowering youth through the Global Culinary Immersion Programme, and we are delighted to bring this meaningful initiative to Bhutan. This collaboration is especially significant as it connects Bhutan's aspiring culinary talents with the global expertise of a seasoned chef, fostering a cultural exchange that celebrates innovation and the joy of cooking."Though the programme in Bhutan has officially concluded, the journey continues: a group of nominated young chefs will be invited to a culinary programme to Hong Kong, China in 2026, which will offer further opportunities to broaden their horizons at the heart of Lee Kum Kee's heritage.Lee Kum Kee is dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Through the Global Culinary Immersion Programme, it has offered aspiring youths culinary education, scholarships and exchanges in China, Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, the UK, USA and Canada. Looking to the future, Lee Kum Kee will continue to use sauce and food as a cultural bridge to inspire, educate and unite.Hashtag: #LeeKumKee #LKK #GlobalCulinaryImmersionProgramme

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture, dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Since 1888, it has brought people together over joyful reunions, shared traditions and memorable meals. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, Lee Kum Kee’s range of more than 300 sauces and condiments sparks creativity in kitchens everywhere, inspiring professional and home chefs to experiment, create, and delight. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China and serving over 100 countries and regions, Lee Kum Kee’s rich heritage, unwavering commitment to quality, sustainable practices and “Constant Entrepreneurship” combine to enable superior experiences through Asian cuisine for people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.LKK.com.

About De-suung Skilling Programme

The De-suung Skilling Programme (DSP) is a Royal Project initiated by His Majesty The King of Bhutan in 2021. As envisioned by His Majesty, DSP imparts a series of short-term high-quality trainings to unemployed Bhutanese youths who have mostly completed high schools and are in their early or mid-20s. These youths have all undergone the De-suung training, which is a valued-based personal development programme intended to encourage active citizenry in the process of nation-building. DSP provides series of short-term training in various fields imparted to Bhutanese youths entering the job market with varying degree of educational qualification. For more information, please visit https://www.dsp.org.bt/.

