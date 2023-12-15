HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2023 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) was a double winner at the Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Awards (the 'Awards') 2023, winning both the Award of Excellence in Corporate Governance and the Award of Excellence in ESG in the sub-group of Hang Seng Composite Index Constituent Companies. The Awards recognised KLN's innovations and improvements in corporate governance and environmental, social and governance (ESG), its commitment to pursuing the highest principles, as well as its positive impact in these areas.The Award of Excellence in Corporate Governance acknowledged KLN's accomplishments in eight aspects, including maintaining a corporate culture and leadership that facilitated sound corporate governance, advocacy of shareholder rights, good relationships with stakeholders, a first-rate board of directors with a robust composition and structure, transparent and timely financial reporting, effective controls and risk management, and clearly defined roles and responsibilities for the management. KLN was particularly commended for its commitment and achievements in transparency and accountability.The Award of Excellence in ESG was conferred for KLN's established governance framework, its dedication to environmental responsibility, community investment and philanthropy, as well as policies and strategies regarding its workforce, supply chain, business partnerships, the communities where it operates, and consumers. KLN's bilateral communications with stakeholders and positive workplace environment that adheres to diversity, inclusivity and fairness also garnered praise.Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are grateful to receive the two awards, as they underscore our commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and integrating sustainable practices into our business operations. At Kerry Logistics Network, we set great store by transparency, accountability and robust ESG initiatives. The recognitions will further motivate us to foster a culture of integrity and sustainability, positively impacting not only our business but also the broader communities we serve."The Awards are organised by the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and Hong Kong Baptist University's Centre for Corporate Governance and Financial Policy. The awardees are selected by an expert review group and an award judging panel in a two-part process, that first involves the assessment of performance and improvements in corporate governance and ESG practices, followed by a verbal presentation for shortlisted companies. Kerry Logistics Network previously won the Awards in 2015 and 2018.Hashtag: #KerryLogisticsNetwork

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$86.6 billion in 2022. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.



About The Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Awards

The Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Awards, previously known as The Hong Kong Corporate Governance Excellence Awards, was inaugurated in 2007. The Awards programme adopted its present name in 2021 to reflect the increasing importance of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) to listed issuers and the investing public.



The Awards are conferred annually by the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies (CHKLC) and the Centre for Corporate Governance and Financial Policy, Hong Kong Baptist University (CCGFP) and are designed to encourage improvement in corporate governance (CG) and ESG of listed companies in Hong Kong.



The Awards provide recognition and prestige for listed companies in achieving outstanding commitment to shareholder rights, compliance, integrity, fairness, responsibility, accountability, transparency, board independence & leadership, and ESG.



