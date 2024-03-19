Partnership also sees Aston Business School making its debut in Singapore
- Doctor of Business Administration
- Master of Science Digital Marketing and Strategy
- Master of Science Engineering Business Management
- Master of Science Strategic Business Analytics
- Master of Science Strategic Financial Management
- Master of Science Strategic Supply Chain Management
Footnotes
1. Any reference to the term "Kaplan Singapore" is used to collectively describe the Kaplan entities in Singapore, Kaplan Higher Education Academy and Kaplan Higher Education Institute.
2. The Guardian Best UK Universities 2024
3. QS World University Ranking by Subject 2023
4. Triple-Crown Accreditation – AACSB (US), AMBA (UK) & EQUIS (Europe)
5. Skills Demand for Future Report 2023/2024
About Kaplan Singapore
Kaplan Singapore is part of Kaplan Inc., one of the world's most diverse education providers. To date, Kaplan Singapore has students from over 35 countries and regions, and has served more than 100,000 graduates. With over 450 academic and professional certification programme options for higher learning and skills development, Kaplan provides opportunities for individuals to pursue lifelong learning. Find out more about Kaplan Singapore at www.kaplan.com.sg.
About Kaplan
Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries continue Stanley's mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 15,000 corporate clients, and 3,300 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at www.kaplan.com.
About Aston University
For over a century, Aston University's enduring purpose has been to make our world a better place through education, research and innovation, by enabling our students to succeed in work and life, and by supporting our communities to thrive economically, socially and culturally.
Aston University's history has been intertwined with the history of Birmingham in the UK, a remarkable city that once was the heartland of the Industrial Revolution and the manufacturing powerhouse of the world.
Born out of the First Industrial Revolution, Aston University has a proud and distinct heritage dating back to our formation as the School of Metallurgy in 1875, the first UK College of Technology in 1951, gaining university status by Royal Charter in 1966, and becoming The Guardian University of the Year in 2020.
Building on our outstanding past, we are now defining our place and role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (and beyond) within a rapidly changing world.
