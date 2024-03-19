Partnership also sees Aston Business School making its debut in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2024 - Kaplan Singapore(Kaplan) has today announced Aston University from the United Kingdom as its newest university partner. The partnership will see an exciting array of in-demand Postgraduate Degree programmes, including Doctor of Business Administration and a suite of Master of Science programmes being offered to students in Singapore by the last quarter of 2024. The collaboration also marks a historic milestone for Aston Business School as it establishes its first-ever presence in Singapore and Kaplan as its choice partner.

Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University explained the University's strategic decision, "Under the Aston 2030 Strategy, we are creating a worldwide network of hubs by forming strategic alliances. It's with great pride that we inaugurate our partnership with Kaplan in Singapore, setting it up as one of our key educational hubs in Asia. This signifies the beginning of a strategic collaboration that holds vast possibilities for global cooperation, encompassing business and industry engagement, as well as workforce development in crucial growth sectors within this significant global area."





In response, Dr Susie Khoo, President of Kaplan Singapore added, "Kaplan Singapore is thrilled to embark on this momentous and transformative journey with Aston University, a highly reputable university ranked 25th in the UK2 and 106th in the world for Business and Management studies3 with Triple-Crown Accreditation4 for its Aston Business School. More importantly, the programmes to be offered are aligned to the current and future knowledge needs of the evolving workforce landscape as identified by the SkillsFuture Singapore's Skills Demand for the Future Economy report5. This helps ensure that our students will be well-equipped and future-ready to thrive in the ever-changing environment."





About Kaplan Singapore

Kaplan Singapore is part of Kaplan Inc., one of the world's most diverse education providers. To date, Kaplan Singapore has students from over 35 countries and regions, and has served more than 100,000 graduates. With over 450 academic and professional certification programme options for higher learning and skills development, Kaplan provides opportunities for individuals to pursue lifelong learning. Find out more about Kaplan Singapore at www.kaplan.com.sg.





About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries continue Stanley's mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 15,000 corporate clients, and 3,300 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at www.kaplan.com.





About Aston University

For over a century, Aston University's enduring purpose has been to make our world a better place through education, research and innovation, by enabling our students to succeed in work and life, and by supporting our communities to thrive economically, socially and culturally.



Aston University's history has been intertwined with the history of Birmingham in the UK, a remarkable city that once was the heartland of the Industrial Revolution and the manufacturing powerhouse of the world.



Born out of the First Industrial Revolution, Aston University has a proud and distinct heritage dating back to our formation as the School of Metallurgy in 1875, the first UK College of Technology in 1951, gaining university status by Royal Charter in 1966, and becoming The Guardian University of the Year in 2020.



Building on our outstanding past, we are now defining our place and role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (and beyond) within a rapidly changing world.



