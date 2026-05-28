At Johnson Electric, our vision is to be the world's definitive provider of innovation and reliable motion systems. We are a global leader in electric motors, actuators, motion subsystems and related electro-mechanical components, serving a broad range of industries including Automotive, Liquid Cooling, Robotic Joints, Smart Metering, Business Equipment, Ventilation, Home Automation, Large Appliances, Power Tools, Medical Devices and Lawn & Garden Equipment. The Group is headquartered in Hong Kong and employes over 30,000 individuals in more than 20 countries worldwide. We are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ( Stock no. 179). For further information, please visit: www.johnsonelectric.com .

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