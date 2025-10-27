Launched in 2020 and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, Jockey Club Multiple Pathways Initiative – CLAP-TECH Pathway (CLAP-TECH) is Hong Kong's first through-train Vocational and Professional Education and Training (VPET) pathway in mainstream senior secondary and post-secondary education. CLAP-TECH is a tripartite partnership among Hong Kong Baptist University, industry partners, and secondary schools. It currently consists of two Applied Learning Courses (i.e. Tech Basics and Multimedia Storytelling) and Higher Diplomas in Data Science and Art Tech Design. The programme equips students with technical and soft skills for the future workforce by incorporating career and life development into the curriculum. Since its establishment, over 40 industry partners have been involved in the programme, guiding and inspiring over 1,400 students from 90 secondary schools, with over 4,300 instances of programme participation. For more details, please visit: https://www.claptech.hk/en/

