Workers stated that in the restoration work of the Jinshanling Great Wall, they adhered to the principle of "minimal intervention and restoration to its original state", retaining old bricks that can still be used and replacing weathered face bricks with them. Additionally, they installed drainage systems to reduce the erosion of rainwater on the walls.
It is reported that this is the first time in China that drones have been used to participate in the protection of the Great Wall, which is not only fast and economical but also environmentally friendly. This drone technology will be better applied in the future protection and restoration of the Great Wall.
Jinshanling Great Wall is renowned for its unique landscape and exquisite architectural art, earning the reputation of "Jinshanling Be There, The Rest of Great Wall Nowhere". The 10.5-kilometer Jinshanling Great Wall encompasses virtually all architectural forms of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall, making it the essence of the Great Wall and the best-preserved section of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall. Today, despite the ravages of time, it remains magnificent and breathtaking.
Chengde Information Office