- Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) as part of the Grand Prix™ Season Singapore (GPSS) 2024
- JAM OFF 2024 will feature top regional and local artistes and performers in celebration of the race season
Organised by Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd., a subsidiary of Shun Tak Holdings Ltd., JAM OFF aims to become one of the biggest street culture festivals in the region. "We are excited to launch JAM OFF as part of GPSS and tap on the buzz of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024 race season to showcase race-themed experiences and street culture through music and dance performances from regional artistes, F&B and merchandise pop-ups," said Evette Chan, Event Director of Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd.
Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), JAM OFF will contribute to the rejuvenation of Orchard Road, by introducing a vibrant mix of lifestyle experiences, enhancing Somerset sub-precinct's youthful atmosphere and further strengthening Orchard Road's position as a must-visit lifestyle destination for both locals and tourists.
SINGING AND DANCING
The Youth Park will transform into a race-themed entertainment hub from 13 to 15 September, offering over 20 hours of performances by top artists from Mainland and Hong Kong of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Featured performers include Pakho Chau, Yan Ting, Supper Moment, Liu Lian, Ramengvrl, Yung Raja, RRILEY and more. Adding to the festive atmosphere, DJ Cyrus from Hong Kong, China, DJ Shai and DJ Ling from Singapore and more will spin crowd-favourite beats and tunes throughout the event from 2.30pm till 9.30pm, ensuring non-stop entertainment for music and dance enthusiasts alike.
Those who want a shot at fame can participate in JAM OFF VOICE, the blind auditions will start from 11-12 September, 12pm-9.30pm at Skate Park. The finalists will be announced on JAM OFF Official Instagram and Xiao Hong Shu (XHS) account on 13 September, 4pm. The finals will be held on 14 September, 2:30pm-4:30pm at Youth Park, and will be judged by renowned Singaporean artistes Olivia Ong, Hong Junyang, and Indonesian Rapper Kenz. Dance enthusiasts won't be left out and can join the action at JAM OFF BEATS, a thrilling dance contest judged by veteran dancers Lego Sam and Kid Inn. Audiences can also witness electrifying battles between top dance crews like Radikal Forze Jam (RF JAM), Break 2 Prove and TJDJAM. Finalists will take to the main stage to compete for top honours.
EXCLUSIVE FAN EVENTS
Fans of Pakho Chau and Supper Moment will be able to meet the stars on Saturday, 14 September. Held at *SCAPE, these sessions offer close-up interactions and photo opportunities with the artistes. For more details on the fan events and ticketing, please refer to the JAM OFF Official Instagram page.
SHOPPING
JAM OFF will feature street-style retail pop-ups from trendy Hong Kong street fashion brands. Singer, songwriter and actor, Pakho Chau will present an exclusive pop-up for his street brand – XPX by PUNKHIPPIE® (@xpxviii) at 111 Somerset.
GASTRONOMIC DELIGHTS
From Wednesday to Sunday, 11-15 September, visitors to Skate Park can indulge in a range of specially curated fusion F&B offerings while being entertained by buskers from Mainland and Hong Kong of China and Singapore.
For the full programme listing and details of JAM OFF 2024, please visit JAM OFF's Official Instagram Page.
Hashtag: #JAMOFF2024
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd.
Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd. A Subsidiary of Shun Tak Holdings Ltd., is an event agency of the Group, specialising in curating one-of-a-kind experiences for global audiences. Based in Hong Kong, China, Destinations Network (DN) provides a comprehensive suite of services, seamlessly managing events from concept development to execution, and through to comprehensive marketing. Beyond its wide-ranging capabilities, DN also develops its own original IPs and event concepts spanning diverse sectors, from fashion and lifestyle to art and music. As a creative hub of endless possibilities, Destinations Network commits to deliver unique, exceptional and memorable experiences.
Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing