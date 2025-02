JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 February 2025 - IT News Africa is proud to announce the IT Leaders Forum , a premier gathering of top technology and information industry experts. The event is set to take place onAs organizations grapple with, IT leaders are increasingly turning toto enhance efficiency, streamline processes, and drive profitability. Theis designed to equip CIOs and IT executives with theneeded to navigate these challenges and seize new opportunities.According toThiswill serve as a hub forshaping Africa's IT landscape. Attendees can expect:With digital transformation accelerating across industries, businesses must. The IT Leaders Forum 2025 will address, covering topics such as:The IT Leaders Forum 2025 is tailored for, including:The event will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including:We offer a range of sponsorship and exhibition opportunities tailored to meet your business objectives. Here's why you should get involved:Don't miss thisto engage with some of the mostin Africa. Mark your calendars for, and be part of a transformative event that will shape the future of IT.Stay tuned for updates on theFor more information, visit IT News Africa and join the conversation on.Hashtag: #ITNewsAfrica

