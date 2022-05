Ireland's unemployment rate fell to its lowest rate since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping to 4.8% in April from a downwardly revised 5.1% in March, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.

The jobless rate, including people on a separate benefits scheme for those who lost their job due to COVID-19 disruption ends, had stood at 7% at the end of February, before the scheme ended.

