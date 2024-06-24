Mohegan INSPIRE, located in the IBC-III area of Incheon International Airport on Yeongjong Island, is a large-scale integrated entertainment resort that combines various resort facilities, entertainment elements, and top-notch hospitality services. It delivered a phased opening, with a grand opening on March 5, 2024, following a soft opening on November 30, 2023. INSPIRE features three premier hotel towers, each with a unique concept (totaling 1,275 rooms), Korea's first multi-purpose arena with 15,000 seats, a versatile indoor water park nestled under a glass dome, state-of-the-art MICE facilities with the largest hotel ballroom in Korea, and an outdoor entertainment park where up to 30,000 people can enjoy various experiences. The resort also offers a casino exclusively for foreigners, a 150-meter-long digital entertainment street, and commercial facilities that blend shopping, dining, and entertainment. Website Address: inspirekorea.com INSPIRE Integrated Resort Co Ltd., the operator of Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, is a special purpose corporation established in Korea, wholly owned by Mohegan, a global premier integrated entertainment resort operator. Mohegan owns, develops, and operates a total of eight entertainment integrated resorts across North America and Northeast Asia (Korea).

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.