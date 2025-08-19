



Earthya Compostable Bag - product of Zaneco Sdn Bhd. Ivan Chan - CEO of Zantat Holdings Berhad & Zaneco Sdn Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2025 – Malaysians use approximately 9 billion plastic bags every year, including trash bags that are difficult to fully decompose. Over time, these break down into microplastics, increasing the risk of microplastic ingestion among locals and making Malaysia the country with the highest intake in the world.

To address this issue, local innovative eco brand Earthya has launched the Earthya Compostable Bag, a product developed over three years of dedicated research. Made entirely free of any plastic components, it can fully break down into plant fertiliser in natural conditions or home compost environment, helping to ease Malaysia's struggle with microplastic pollution.





Malaysians Rank First Globally in Microplastic Consumption





According to The Straits Times, among 109 countries surveyed for microplastic pollution, Malaysians consume an average of 502.3 milligrams of microplastics per person daily, equivalent to about 494,000 particles. Over 50% of this microplastic intake comes from consuming fish. This is closely linked to Malaysians' heavy reliance on single-use plastics in daily life, including plastic bags for takeaways, disposable food containers, plastic beverage cups, straws, shopping bags, garbage bags and more. Without a robust recycling and waste management system, these plastics eventually break down into microplastics, which enter the air and waterways, widely infiltrate the human food chain, and ultimately end up in the human body.







Earthya Hopes to Reduce Microplastic Pollution with Compostable Bags





Founder of Earthya, Ivan Chan Bin luan, expressed his hope that these compostable bags will help ease Malaysia's microplastic pollution challenge.





Therefore, together with the Earthya team, he conducted in-depth research into various biodegradable materials suitable for making plastic alternatives, and discovered that many trash bags are wrongly marketed as eco-friendly, such as those made from Photo-Degradable, Oxo-Degradable, or Bio-Degradable plastics which still release microplastic particles during composition, posing potential risks to the environment.





Ultimately, they selected premium calcium carbonate and an internationally certified compostable polyester as the core materials, successfully developing the Earthya Compostable Bag—a truly eco-friendly trash bag that contains no plastic, naturally decomposes into plant fertiliser, and leaves no microplastic residue.





5 Unique Advantages of the Earthya Compostable Bag





Compared to conventional trash bags on the market, the Earthya Compostable Bag offers 5 unique advantages:





100% Plastic-Free



Contains no traditional plastic components such as polyethylene (PE) or polypropylene (PP). Generates no microplastics during use—safer and more eco-friendly.





Naturally Decomposable—No Special Equipment Required



Suitable not only for industrial composting but also able to break down in home compost systems or natural soil.





Shelf Life of up to Two Years



When compared to most cornstarch-based compostable bags with a shelf life of only 6 months, the Earthya Compostable Bag is better suited for long-term storage and everyday use.





Strong and Durable, Feels Just Like a Plastic Bag



Combines strength and familiar feel, so going green doesn't mean giving up convenience or changing your habits.





Comes in an XS Size, Specially Designed to Fit Most Household Kitchen Waste Bins



Offers a hassle-free composting solution for households, while preventing methane emissions caused by sealing food waste in plastic bags.





Most importantly, the calcium carbonate added to Earthya bags can be absorbed by the soil, helping to balance pH levels and further improve soil quality, achieving multiple environmental benefits.





Certified by Multiple Local and International Authorities





Earthya Compostable Bags have obtained the following certifications to date:





TÜV Austria OK Compost (Home Compost Certification)



The OK Compost is a certification program specifically for compostable products, managed and issued by TÜV Austria.





MyHijau (Malaysia's Official Green Product Certification)



The MyHijau certification is one of Malaysia's most authoritative eco-labelling systems, designed to promote sustainable practices among businesses.





BPI Compostable (United States BPI Compostable Certification)



The BPI certification mark on a product indicates that it has passed rigorous testing and meets compostability standards such as ASTM D6400 or D6868. These standards assess the product's ability to break down in industrial composting facilities, a process that typically takes up to 90 days, while ensuring no harmful residues remain.





Australia Standard for Industrial Compostability AS4736 (Australia's Industrial Composting Standard)



Australia's Industrial Composting Standard AS4736 sets clear requirements for compostable packaging materials. It mandates visible decomposition within 12 weeks and complete biodegradation within 6 months.





Spreading Awareness on Microplastic Hazards to Inspire Greater Eco Participation





Founder Ivan Chan Bin Iuan shared that the inspiration behind developing the Earthya Compostable Bag was to normalise eco-friendly living—proving that sustainability doesn't have to come at the cost of convenience, and that everyone can easily take part.





"We hope that when you pick up an Earthya Compostable Bag, you feel a sense of assurance and trust—knowing that every bag you use will never break down into microplastics, will never become a burden to the planet after disposal, and will never end up as microplastics consumed by you or your children."





He emphasised that no one should underestimate the power of individual action. If just one person chooses a trash bag that doesn't break down into microplastics, that's already a reduction in the generation of microplastics. And when 10, 100 people, or even thousands make the same choice, it will help ease Malaysia's microplastic pollution.









If you would like to make a purchase, you can visit:



Shopee and search for "Earthya" Find us at all Health Lane Family Pharmacies outlets across Malaysia Besides that, to further drive environmental awareness, Earthya actively organises environmental talks, participates in exhibitions, and shares educational content on social media to strengthen the public's understanding of eco-friendly products.

