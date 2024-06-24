In Mass Casualty Events, Every Second Counts: BDMS Trauma Network Delivers Swift, Coordinated Response

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS) is Thailand's largest private healthcare group. Founded in 1972, BDMS operates a network of 49 hospitals across Thailand and Cambodia under six main hospital groups: Bangkok Hospital, Samitivej Hospital, BNH Hospital, Phyathai Hospital, Paolo Hospital, and Royal Hospital. The company provides a wide range of medical services, including general and specialized care, advanced diagnostics, and wellness programs. BDMS is known for its international-standard medical care, cutting-edge technology, and partnerships with leading global healthcare institutions. As a publicly traded company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, BDMS continues to expand its reach and enhance its services to meet the growing healthcare needs of both local and international patients.

