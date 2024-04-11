IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said higher U.S. interest rates were not great news for the rest of the world and they could become a worry if they continued for a long time, but she thought the U.S. Federal Reserve was acting prudently.

Georgieva told an event hosted by the Atlantic Council said the U.S. government could also look at taking other measures to ensure that the U.S. economy was not overheating.

"Higher interest rates for the rest of the world is not great news. Higher interest rates make the U.S. more attractive so financial flows come here and that leaves the rest of the world somewhat struggling," she said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)