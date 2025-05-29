Founded in 2020, Humansa is a pioneering health and wellness brand dedicated to empowering individuals to extend their healthspan and live life to the fullest. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Humansa operates over 40 centers and partners with a trusted network across the world. By integrating cutting-edge science with personalized care, Humansa is redefining the future of health and longevity. Our offerings span proactive health assessments, evidence-based treatments, and continuous health optimization, setting a new standard in preventive and precision health. Explore more at: www.humansahealth.com

The Humansa management team and guests posed for a photo at the Humansa BrainSpark Brain Health Program event. (From left to right: Dr. Sanja Tomovska, member of the Humansa International Advisory Committee; Ms. Elaine Jiang, Founding Partner of Humansa; Professor Mok Chung Tong, Mok Hing Yiu Professor of Medicine of CUHK; Mr. Vincent Wong, Chief Commercial & Applied AI Officer of Humansa; Ms. Charmaine So, Wellness Coach at Humansa; Mr. Don So, CEO of Humansa.)

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.