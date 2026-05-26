Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With 213,000 employees operating in over 170 countries , we serve more than three billion people worldwide. Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world. In 2025, Huawei generated CNY880.9 billion in revenue, reinvesting 21.8% (CNY192.3 billion) into R&D, with about 53.7% of its employees working in R&D. As a private company fully owned by its employees, Huawei focuses on customer-centric innovation and open collaboration to create lasting value and drive technological breakthroughs globally. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on: http://www.huawei.com/za/ https://twitter.com/HuaweiSAR https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiSAR http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei http://www.google.com/+Huawei http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

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