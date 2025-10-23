Achieving More Than Fourfold Billed Revenue Growth in 2024

Samantha Wong (left) and Karin Wong (right), founders of Adbrownies Group

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 October 2025 - Adbrownies Group, a trailblazing creative consultancy, has shattered expectations with an impressive 430% increase in billed revenue for 2024, defying economic uncertainties. Founded in 2001 with just two visionary founders, Adbrownies Group has blossomed into a powerhouse of over 100 dynamic professionals. As it strides towards its 25anniversary next year, the full-service engagement juggernaut is thrilled to unveil its growth story and strategies for thriving in the local market.The startup landscape in Hong Kong has demonstrated remarkable resilience. According to findings from InvestHK's Startup Survey, the total number of startups surged to 4,694 in 2024—a record high that highlights the vitality of the ecosystem. However, the data also reveals a significantly high failure rate, with only 10% of entrepreneurs achieving long-term success. In spite of ongoing challenges, such as marketing saturation and evolving client demands, Adbrownies Group has not only adapted but thrived, continuously evolving to meet the demands of an ever-changing landscape and consistently delivering award-winning campaigns that resonate with audiences.This enduring success stems from a unique blend of technology, customized strategies, and creative solutions, coupled with the Lion Rock "can-do" spirit that sets the company apart from its competitors. Guided by a philosophy of delivering "more than what you imagine," Adbrownies Group has cemented its reputation as a major creative force in the industry, crafting campaigns that drive meaningful social change and engagement."Since our humble beginnings, we have positioned ourselves as a unique consultancy offering innovative full-house services. We firmly believe that the future is sculpted by the twin forces of creativity and technology, which is why we blend traditional experiences with cutting-edge technology to create impactful campaigns for our clients. Our growth has been propelled by our exceptional team of audacious marketing, design, strategy, and analytics specialists who bring unparalleled collective expertise through our comprehensive suite of services," said"Our mission is to push boundaries of creativity by delivering groundbreaking solutions that engage, inspire, and resonate with diverse audiences."Adbrownies Group has crafted a multitude of award-winning campaigns for government organizations, including the West Kowloon Cultural District, Brand Hong Kong, the Environment and Ecology Bureau, and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. The creative powerhouse is also behind acclaimed high-profile campaigns for prominent brands such as Disney and Maxim's Caterers Limited.Beyond conventional marketing services, Adbrownies Group is at the forefront of technological advancements, seamlessly integrating multimedia, interactive, and physical exhibitions into its services for clients. Through its AiBrownies unit, the agency leverages advanced technologies like Unreal Engine, AI, VR, and game development to create experiences that are both captivating and educational. In 2023, Adbrownies Group produced a metaverse game to promote the launch of the Carbon Neutrality Publicity Campaign by the Environmental Campaign Committee (ECC). The game leveraged immersive technology to foster engagement by allowing users to customize avatars and virtual spaces while rewarding participation. The campaign's creative storytelling within metaverse experiences struck a chord with audiences, raising awareness about climate change, promoting collective action for reducing carbon emissions through energy savings, green transport, and waste reduction.Adbrownies Group actively champions several industry initiatives and programs that resonate with its unwavering commitment to sustainability and community engagement. The agency prioritizes environmentally friendly practices and recycling efforts within the industries it supports, encouraging clients to adopt sustainable methods in their operations. Last year, Adbrownies Group crafted an exceptional exhibition for the Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD) in the Lok Ma Chau Loop to promote awareness and highlight local wildlife conservation efforts, and demonstrate the innovative technologies used in infrastructure planning. The immersive experience featured dazzling LED screens, a mesmerizing projection wall with ecological animations, and interactive sand table visualizations, successfully highlighting the seamless integration of Hong Kong and China while striking a harmonious balance between development and ecological preservation."I am profoundly grateful for the trust our clients place in us, particularly in our enduring partnerships with public sector clients," said"Our strategic alignment with Hong Kong's policies has been a game-changer in fostering these relationships, allowing us to flourish alongside the city. Being an integrated solutions provider, we ensure that our creative strategies are cohesive, impactful, and tailored to meet the precise needs of our clients. With our 25th anniversary approaching next year, I am filled with excitement to continue our extraordinary journey of crafting campaigns that are not only immersive but also drive positive change within Hong Kong society."By fostering collaboration with clients and contributing to industry advancement, Adbrownies Group aims to elevate the standards of marketing, ensuring that the marketplace remains vibrant and forward-thinking in the new digital era. As Adbrownies Group continues to deliver "more than what you imagine," the agency ensures its solutions are always innovative, integrated, and designed to create lasting impact for clients and the communities they serve.Hashtag: #AdbrowniesGroup

About Adbrownies Group

Founded in 2001, Adbrownies Group is a leading creative consultancy renowned for its commitment to social impact and innovative solutions. We specialize in a wide range of core services, including integrated marketing strategies, creative development, video production, event and media relations management, print design, immersive experiences, multimedia solutions, and agile execution.



Our company is composed of three business units: Adbrownies Advertising, which focuses on creative development and execution; HOPTER, which specializes in strategic planning and brand consultation; and Happyface, which excels in digital and social media marketing. In 2024, we expanded our offerings with the launch of two specialist units: AiBrownies and RGB. These new units enable us to deliver cutting-edge immersive experiences and adaptable design solutions, ensuring that we meet the diverse and evolving needs of our clients.



The Founders



Samantha Wong



Samantha Wong, a dynamic entrepreneur and visionary leader, has transformed Adbrownies Group from a humble start-up into a leading full-service public engagement consultancy over the past two decades. Through her strategic thinking, creative flair, and exceptional leadership, Samantha has spearheaded the development of award-winning marketing solutions, advertising campaigns, and PR strategies that create meaningful brand value and resonate with diverse audiences.



Samantha's expertise extends beyond innovation and strategy—she is renowned for her exceptional account servicing and client relationship management. Her ability to build lasting partnerships and deliver tailored, results-driven solutions has earned her the trust and loyalty of clients across various industries.



As the head of Adbrownies Group, Samantha drives the strategic direction of the company while managing asset investments, overseeing acquisitions, and expanding into new markets. By seamlessly blending traditional marketing approaches with cutting-edge technologies such as AI, VR, and multimedia tools, she has fostered a dynamic team of specialists, consistently delivering impactful campaigns that inspire engagement and action. Samantha's visionary leadership continues to position Adbrownies Group at the forefront of the industry, ensuring sustainable growth and long-term success.



Karin Wong



Karin Wong is the powerhouse behind Adbrownies Group, bringing over 20 years of regional experience in creative advertising, film production, and public engagement. As a co-founder of the agency in 2001, Karin's visionary leadership, combined with her keen eye for unique executions and ability to seamlessly blend left-brain strategy with right-brain creativity, has transformed fresh, disruptive ideas into solid, impactful marketing campaigns that engage audiences and transcend the limitations of platforms and channels.



With her extensive expertise as a TV Producer, Creative Director, and Public Engagement Consultant, Karin has spearheaded numerous high-profile campaigns, including the Big Waster Campaign, Brand Hong Kong International promotion, and the revolutionary OPark immersive multimedia education center.



In the past decade, Karin has led and participated in numerous 360-degree social engagement campaigns, including the creation of government mascots Big Waster and Lazy Lion, HKMA Digital Key, Climate Action Plan 2050, and the Enough Plastic Campaign. These initiatives have successfully inspired behavioral change and fostered awareness on key societal issues such as waste reduction, sustainability, and anti-drug efforts.



Karin's ability to integrate strategic planning with bold creativity has made her a visionary force in the industry. Her leadership continues to inspire audiences and push the boundaries of what public engagement and marketing can achieve.





