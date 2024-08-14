During his visit to Vientiane Secondary School, Mr Lee said, "I can assure you that Hong Kong is a city full of opportunities of every kind, for your careers and for your life."
Mr Lee informed students that Hong Kong is the only Asian city with as many as five universities among the top 100 in the world.
"To welcome more outstanding talent from Laos, we have already relaxed the visa policy for Laotian talent to work in Hong Kong, or study in our publicly funded universities," Mr Lee said. "And once you've graduated from a Hong Kong university, you are eligible to stay in Hong Kong, work in Hong Kong, or simply enjoy life in Hong Kong, for up to 24 months, under our Immigration Arrangement for Non-local Graduates."
Mr Phommahaxay added that the scholarship scheme and the signing of the MoU represents "a significant step towards fostering educational excellence and mutual development of our youth who will undoubtedly play an important role in promoting people to people exchange between the Lao PDR and Hong Kong".
