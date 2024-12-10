"Hong Kong Innovation & Invention" (HKII), organized by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) and sponsored by the Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is an initiative dedicated to showcasing and promoting Hong Kong's immense potential in innovation and technology (I&T) to a global audience. The Project aims to facilitate collaboration within the industry and cultivate a vibrant I&T culture among the general public. For more details on the Project, visit https://hk-ii.com

Founded in May 1955, the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) is a non-profit making trade association registered under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The Association's mission is to develop Hong kong as a trading hub for exporters, dedicating its efforts to serve and add value for the exporter community.

(From Left to right: 1) Eric Sun, Chairman of the Hong Kong Exporters' Association; 2) David Taji Farouki, the President of the Jury of the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva; 3) Alice Lai, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Exporters Association and Project Convenor, Hong Kong Innovation & Invention; and 4) Helena Chiu, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Exporters Association)

