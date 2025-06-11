Some 2,400 stem cell and regenerative medicine pioneers convene to chart new frontiers, resulting from bidding efforts of Hong Kong Convention Ambassadors of the Hong Kong Tourism Board
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2025 - Reputed to be a leading research and development (R&D) hub for medical sciences, Hong Kong hosts the world's largest and most significant gathering of stem cell research and regenerative medicine, the International Society of Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) 2025 Annual Meeting. The event is brought to Hong Kong for the first time, thanks to the joint effort of three local universities – The University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, which are appointed organisations under the Hong Kong Convention Ambassador (HKCA) programme of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).
The four-day meeting held on June 11-14 gathers more than 2,400 local and international experts in stem cell research and regenerative medicine from 58 countries and regions, from Asia to North America, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and Mainland China. Pioneers share the latest advances in the field, with topics spanning the field of regenerative medicine including topics such as advances in cell therapies, fundamental discoveries, understanding disease processes and more.
Dr Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman, said, "The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) is a globally leading organisation in medical sciences and research, and its annual meeting is one of the world's most significant international academic conventions in medical science. Hong Kong is the first city chosen to host this annual event in Asia after a 13-year hiatus, underscoring the city's status as the 'World's Meeting Place'. I am grateful for the active participation of the Hong Kong Convention Ambassadors from the three local universities, who leveraged their influence and network during the bidding for the host of the event to make the event come true. We are also delighted to see that more professionals from a wider range of expertise are joining HKTB's league of Convention Ambassadors, and we believe their participation can help identify and contribute to the staging of more significant international events in Hong Kong."
Valentina Greco, ISSCR President, remarked, "Hosting ISSCR 2025 in Hong Kong marks a defining moment for global stem cell science. As a vibrant research hub at the crossroads of Asia and the world, Hong Kong offers an ideal setting to connect diverse scientific communities, spark new collaborations, and accelerate innovation. The ISSCR is deeply grateful to the city of Hong Kong and to our generous co-sponsors – the University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology – for their support and commitment to bringing The Global Stem Cell Event to this beautiful city. With the unwavering support of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, these three leading universities, and inspired leadership from our 2025 Annual Meeting Program Committee, this meeting exemplifies the power of partnership and shared vision. We are proud to return to Asia for the first time in more than a decade at a time when our collective progress in stem cell research and regenerative medicine and to advancing therapies that have life altering impact on patients depends on the exchange of bold ideas across borders."
The extensive programme features plenary sessions, concurrent tracks, poster presentations, and networking opportunities. Contributing to the success of the event, the HKTB has provided comprehensive support, from arranging reconnaissance to venue sourcing, bid proposal, network support and more.
Hong Kong Convention Ambassador Programme Aligns a Record Lineup of 180 Industry Leaders
HKCAs have been instrumental in winning the ISSCR 2025 Annual Meeting for Hong Kong. Launched in 2020 by the HKTB as a strategic initiative, the HKCA programme recruits high-level representatives of Hong Kong's eight universities, chambers of commerce, professional organisations, public bodies, industrial entities and professional societies to act as ambassadors for Hong Kong's convention sector. With their professional influence and networks, HKCAs have led efforts to bring in events ranging from medical sciences to innovation and technology (I&T), financial services, aviation, transportation and more. The close collaboration between HKCAs and the HKTB has proven effective in promoting Hong Kong as a premier hub for world-class conventions.
As an alliance of distinguished local and Mainland leaders in business, medicine, professional services, I&T and other fields, the HKCA programme has been growing from strength to strength, with 72 new members in the latest record-sized cohort for the 2025-2026 term, taking the total to about 180, some 30% more than the previous cohort.
Among the 76 international events for 2025 to 2027 lined up by the HKTB, with an estimated attendance of over 180,000 MICE visitor arrivals and 27 resulted from HKCAs' efforts. The events cover diverse fields ranging from I&T to aviation and medical sciences. Some are held in Hong Kong for the first time, including IEEE Electron Devices Technology and Manufacturing Conference held in March 2025, Routes World in September 2025 and World Cancer Congress 2026.
The HKTB is committed to working closely with HKCAs to welcome more world-class events to Hong Kong, attracting high-yield overnight business visitors to the city and reinforcing the city's status as the world's meeting place.
Large-scale conventions facilitated by Hong Kong Convention Ambassadors:
Date
Events (*first-ever in Hong Kong)
Theme/Sector
March 2025
IEEE Electron Devices Technology and Manufacturing Conference *
Innovation & Technology
May 2025
IEEE International Conference on Data Engineering
Innovation & Technology
Jun 2025
International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) Annual Meeting*
Medical sciences
Sep 2025
Routes World*
Aviation
Dec 2025
The International Society of Sport Psychology 16th World Congress
Sports & Medical sciences
2026
Asia-Pacific Association for International Education 2026 Conference and Exhibition
Education
2026
17th Asian Congress of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Medical sciences
2026
Asian Venture Philanthropy Network Conference
Philanthropy
2026
International Federation of Landscape Architects World Congress
Architecture
2026
Lions International Convention
Social Services
2026
The Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly
Sports
2026
The Council Meeting of the Asian Patent Attorneys Association
Intellectual property
2026
World Cancer Congress*
Medical sciences
2027
International Association for Energy Economics Annual International Conference
Economics
2027
Lions Clubs International Orient and Southeast Asian Lions Forum
Social Services
2027
World Organization of Family Doctors Asia Pacific Regional Conference
Hong Kong Tourism Board
